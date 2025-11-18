Nashik's 'Navchetna' Campaign: 800 Gram Panchayats Ban Dehumanising Widowhood Practices |

Nashik: Nashik Zilla Parishad has taken a decisive step to curb inhuman and humiliating practices like breaking bangles and removing mangalsutra imposed on women after the death of their husbands. As many as 800 Gram Panchayats in the district have unanimously passed a resolution and have taken a historic decision to give honour to women who have lost their husbands as ‘single women’ instead of calling them ‘widows’.

Under the guidance of District Collector Ayush Prasad and author Heramb Kulkarni, the Zilla Parishad has launched a special campaign ‘Navchetna’.

The concept of this campaign is from Omkar Pawar, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad. “Our goal is to bring single women into the mainstream with pride, to give them an empowered and self-reliant life. We will make this campaign successful with the coordination of Gram Panchayats, Self-Help Groups, NGOs and departments,” Pawar said.

‘Navchetna’ will include workshops, counselling sessions, skill training, financial assistance and psychological support schemes. This change emerging from the rural areas is showing a new direction of social transformation. Nashik district is setting a new example of women empowerment, and feedback is coming from all levels.

The main objectives of this campaign are:

- Social, economic and mental rehabilitation of single women

- Skill development, promotion of self-employment and entrepreneurship

- Creating a positive attitude in society

- Creating a discrimination-free environment