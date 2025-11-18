Pune Sees Surge In Street Crimes: 3,170 Vehicle Thefts, 294 Chain-Snatching Incidents, 164 Mobile Thefts In Two Years | File Photo

Pune city continues to grapple with a sharp rise in street crimes, with vehicle thefts topping the chart with 3,170 cases in the last two years. Similarly, 294 cases of chain snatching and 164 mobile theft cases have left residents in fear and raised a question mark on public safety.

Despite the claim of tight policing in the city, the records tell a different story. The statistics show that thieves are targeting vehicles first, followed by chain snatching and mobile theft.

According to the official data, 1,672 cases of vehicle theft were registered in 2024 and 1,498 cases in 2025 till October. Meanwhile, only 935 cases have been solved by the city police, and recovered vehicles were valued at a total of ₹48,585,017.

Similarly, 98 cases of chain snatching were registered in 2024 and 156 cases in 2025 till November. Following the crime, 136 cases were solved, and police recovered gold ornaments worth ₹6,348,083. In mobile theft, police registered 84 cases in 2024 and 80 cases in 2025. Police have solved 104 cases.

Siddhart Masal, a victim speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “A few days back, my aunt was returning from Alandi to Hadapsar by a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus when she lost her gold chain during the journey. The thieves have been targeting PMPML passengers, especially senior citizens. Police have failed to stop such incidents at public places.”

Another victim, Akash Mahaskar, highlighted, “If such crimes are on the rise, there are chances that a gang of thieves could be involved in these incidents. Stronger patrolling and CCTV monitoring are required at public places.”

Meanwhile, Nikhil Pingale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “We are working to control theft cases. However, no gang has been involved in such cases. Police are keeping an eye on many habitual offenders involved in such cases. Furthermore, we also urge citizens to be aware and keep their belongings safe while boarding buses and at other places.”