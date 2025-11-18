 Pune: Five Months On, Inquiry Report On PMC Commissioner’s Missing Valuables From Official Bungalow Still Withheld
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Five Months On, Inquiry Report On PMC Commissioner’s Missing Valuables From Official Bungalow Still Withheld

Pune: Five Months On, Inquiry Report On PMC Commissioner’s Missing Valuables From Official Bungalow Still Withheld

The incident took place in June, when several valuables were reportedly found missing from the Commissioner’s residence

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Five Months On, Inquiry Report On PMC Commissioner’s Missing Valuables From Official Bungalow Still Withheld | Video Screengrab

Civic activist Vivek Velankar has demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) immediately release the inquiry report related to the disappearance of valuable items from the Municipal Commissioner’s official bungalow.

The incident took place in June, when several valuables were reportedly found missing from the Commissioner’s residence. The Commissioner had then directed the City Engineer to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report. However, even after five months, the report has not been made public nor shared under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Read Also
Pune Municipal Council Elections: 2,671 Candidates Race For 398 Seats -- Average 7 Contenders Per...
article-image

Velankar said he informed the City Engineer on Tuesday morning that he wished to inspect the report under RTI provisions. According to him, the City Engineer hastily prepared the report and forwarded it to the Commissioner, marking it as confidential. Later in the day, Velankar met the Commissioner personally and requested access to the document, but the Commissioner declined, stating that he had not yet reviewed it.

The activist questioned the delay in completing the inquiry, especially in a case that involves the Commissioner’s own residence. He also raised concerns about the sudden classification of the report as confidential, calling it an unnecessary attempt to restrict public scrutiny.

FPJ Shorts
NIOS Board Exams: Class 10, 12 Revised Datesheet Out; Check Details Here
NIOS Board Exams: Class 10, 12 Revised Datesheet Out; Check Details Here
Cricketer Pratika Rawal Stuns In Chic Pantsuit & Gold Jewels In New Photos: See Inside
Cricketer Pratika Rawal Stuns In Chic Pantsuit & Gold Jewels In New Photos: See Inside
Maharashtra Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Reviews Navi Mumbai's Sanitation Efforts & Worker Welfare
Maharashtra Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Reviews Navi Mumbai's Sanitation Efforts & Worker Welfare
Drunk Man Climbs Train Rooftop At Dhanbad Station, Threatens To Touch High Voltage Wire; Gets Detained In Thrilling Rescue
Drunk Man Climbs Train Rooftop At Dhanbad Station, Threatens To Touch High Voltage Wire; Gets Detained In Thrilling Rescue
Read Also
Pune's Air Quality Index Jumps To 162, Pimpri Chinchwad Hits 221 Amid Pollution Spike
article-image

Velankar said the disappearance of valuables from the Commissioner’s bungalow is a serious issue that concerns every citizen of Pune. He emphasised that transparency is crucial and that withholding the report only deepens mistrust.

He urged PMC to publish the inquiry report on its official website without delay and take strict action against those responsible, asserting that such incidents must not be allowed to recur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Sees Surge In Street Crimes: 3,170 Vehicle Thefts, 294 Chain-Snatching Incidents, 164 Mobile...

Pune Sees Surge In Street Crimes: 3,170 Vehicle Thefts, 294 Chain-Snatching Incidents, 164 Mobile...

Pune: Youth Breaks Down After Cop Seizes Licence, Alleges 'They Treated Me Like I'm Not Human' -...

Pune: Youth Breaks Down After Cop Seizes Licence, Alleges 'They Treated Me Like I'm Not Human' -...

Nashik's 'Navchetna' Campaign: 800 Gram Panchayats Ban Dehumanising Widowhood Practices

Nashik's 'Navchetna' Campaign: 800 Gram Panchayats Ban Dehumanising Widowhood Practices

Pune: Five Months On, Inquiry Report On PMC Commissioner’s Missing Valuables From Official...

Pune: Five Months On, Inquiry Report On PMC Commissioner’s Missing Valuables From Official...

Good News! Nashik-Mumbai Journey Now In Just 3.5 Hours As MSRTC's E-Buses Get Toll Waiver On...

Good News! Nashik-Mumbai Journey Now In Just 3.5 Hours As MSRTC's E-Buses Get Toll Waiver On...