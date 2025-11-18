Pune: Five Months On, Inquiry Report On PMC Commissioner’s Missing Valuables From Official Bungalow Still Withheld | Video Screengrab

Civic activist Vivek Velankar has demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) immediately release the inquiry report related to the disappearance of valuable items from the Municipal Commissioner’s official bungalow.

The incident took place in June, when several valuables were reportedly found missing from the Commissioner’s residence. The Commissioner had then directed the City Engineer to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report. However, even after five months, the report has not been made public nor shared under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Velankar said he informed the City Engineer on Tuesday morning that he wished to inspect the report under RTI provisions. According to him, the City Engineer hastily prepared the report and forwarded it to the Commissioner, marking it as confidential. Later in the day, Velankar met the Commissioner personally and requested access to the document, but the Commissioner declined, stating that he had not yet reviewed it.

The activist questioned the delay in completing the inquiry, especially in a case that involves the Commissioner’s own residence. He also raised concerns about the sudden classification of the report as confidential, calling it an unnecessary attempt to restrict public scrutiny.

Velankar said the disappearance of valuables from the Commissioner’s bungalow is a serious issue that concerns every citizen of Pune. He emphasised that transparency is crucial and that withholding the report only deepens mistrust.

He urged PMC to publish the inquiry report on its official website without delay and take strict action against those responsible, asserting that such incidents must not be allowed to recur.