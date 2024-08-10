Pune: Dr G Satish Reddy Highlights Startup Growth at MIT-ADT University's 'Deeksharambha-24' Welcome Ceremony |

The 9th edition of 'Deeksharambha-24,' the welcome ceremony for newly admitted students at MIT Art, Design, and Technology University, Vishwarajbagh, Pune, commenced today with a grand inauguration. Dr G Satish Reddy, President of the Aeronautical Society of India and Scientific Advisor to the Ministry of Defense, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the importance of innovative startups in addressing India's unemployment challenges.

Event graced by eminent personalities

Dr Reddy highlighted the dramatic growth in the startup ecosystem in India, noting that while there were only 458 active startups a few years ago, the number has now surpassed 1.5 lakh, with 90% of these startups being youth-driven. He urged students to consider startups as a viable career path, stressing that they play a critical role in solving unemployment and driving economic growth.

The event was graced by several eminent personalities, including Prof. Rajeev Kumar, Secretary of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE); Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, Founder President of the MAEER’s MIT Education Group; Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President and Vice-Chancellor of MIT ADT University; and other distinguished faculty members.

During his address, Dr Reddy also inspired students to dream big, recalling Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's belief that great dreams are the precursors to significant achievements. He commended MIT-ADT University's commitment to research and innovation, noting that the university is currently managing 75 research projects across its 130+ acre campus.

In his presidential speech, Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad captivated the audience by sharing personal anecdotes about his journey from a humble background to a leadership role in education. He emphasized India's potential to lead the world towards peace and prosperity, stating that the world is now looking to India for guidance in achieving happiness, peace, and satisfaction amid global unrest.

Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, in his remarks, underscored the university's commitment to providing education that not only prepares students for jobs but also equips them with the skills to become entrepreneurs. He expressed pride in MIT-ADT University's role in fostering an educational environment that aligns with the needs of a rapidly changing world.

The program began with a prayer for world peace and concluded with the national anthem. Dr Ramchandra Pujeri introduced the event, while Dr Anant Chakradeo delivered the vote of thanks. The program was skillfully anchored by Prof Shraddha Waghtkar and Prof Swapnil Shirasath.