Pune: MIT-ADT Students Shine With 'Ashaad Ka Ek Din' |

In a splendid showcase of talent and artistry, the School of Film and Theater at MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune, presented the timeless classic 'Ashaad Ka Ek Din' by Mohan Rakesh. Directed by the esteemed Milind Inamdar, the play, celebrated as a cornerstone of modern Indian drama since its inception in 1958, mesmerised audiences at the Raj Kapoor Auditorium.

'Ashaad Ka Ek Din' unfolds the poignant tale of Kalidasa, the 4th century BC poet, and his muse Mallika, portraying their profound love amidst societal challenges and Kalidasa's spiritual journey. The production, spanning two acts, was hailed for its sensitive portrayal of themes and the stellar performances of its cast.

Under the direction of Milind Inamdar, whose expertise spans across theater and academia, the play came alive with Aditi Sharma's compelling portrayal of Mallika and Abdul Rahman's nuanced depiction of Kalidas. Supporting roles by Gauri Srivastava, Tilak Patel, Anjan Anurang, Sarang Chavan, Adarsh Kumar, and Kalpantika Trivedi added depth and emotion to the narrative. Dr Amol Deshmukh, Head of the Drama Department, lauded the production for its artistic integrity and the students' dedication, noting the play's resonance with both the MIT-ADT community and Pune's theater enthusiasts.

The event, held in honour of the late Raj Kapoor, whose legacy continues to inspire creative endeavors at MIT-ADT, underscored the university's commitment to fostering excellence in theater and the arts. The mesmerizing music direction by Kadambari Jagtap and captivating costume designs by Kiran Pavaskar further enriched the audience's experience, making 'Ashaad Ka Ek Din' a landmark production in Pune's cultural landscape.