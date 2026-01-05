Pune: Setback For Rohit Pawar As Bombay HC Stays MCA Polls Amid Nepotism Allegations | PTI

In a shocker to MLA Rohit Pawar, the Bombay High Court has stayed the scheduled elections of the Maharashtra Cricket Association on January 6. This comes at a time when the election was marred by controversy. Former cricketer and BJP leader Kedar Jadhav has made an allegation that the current administration, led by Pawar, has bypassed Supreme Court rules and enrolled 401 new life members, promoting nepotism and favouritism in cricket administration.

‘How did the membership increase from 150 to 600?’

According to the voter list published on December 25, just before the election process, the number of members has jumped from 150 to over 600. According to Kedar Jadhav's claim, these new members include 18 relatives of Rohit Pawar, 56 business partners, and 37 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office-bearers.

It has also come to light that the names include that of Rohit Pawar's wife, Kunti Pawar. It is alleged that the new voter list is filled with Rohit Pawar's relatives, employees of Baramati Agro, and prominent NCP leaders. Kedar Jadhav has alleged that this irregular membership registration was done to strengthen their hold on cricket administration. The inclusion of members of the Pawar family, including Supriya Sule's daughter, has given this controversy a completely political dimension.

Petition filed in court against membership registration

Claiming that this membership registration violates the Lodha Committee recommendations, Kedar Jadhav has approached the Bombay High Court. He argues that the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court to break the monopoly in cricket associations are being disregarded.

On the other hand, MCA officials have rejected all these allegations. They claim that the selection of new members was done legally through a committee headed by a retired High Court judge.