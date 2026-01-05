AAP Makes Strategic Debut In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections; Fields 17 Candidates On 'Delhi Model' Plank | Soourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant shift in the local political landscape, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially entered the fray for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) General Elections 2025-26. Marking the party’s first major foray into the city's civic polls, AAP City President Salauddin Nehri announced that the party has fielded 17 candidates to challenge the long-standing dominance of established political outfits.

Addressing a press conference, Nehri emphasised that the party's campaign is built upon the successful governance models established by AAP in Delhi and Punjab. He highlighted how revolutionary decisions in the sectors of primary education, public healthcare, subsidised electricity, and consistent water supply have garnered national attention. "The 'Delhi Model' of development is now a benchmark for urban governance across India. Our goal is to replicate these world-class facilities right here for the citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," Nehri stated.

The party’s strategy focuses on a "Wave of Transformation", with Nehri claiming that local residents are increasingly disillusioned with the traditional parties that have governed the city for decades. He pointed out that the 17 selected candidates are not only highly educated professionals but are also grassroots activists who possess a deep understanding of the city's unique challenges.

Key Pillars of AAP’s Election Manifesto for CSMC:

- Education & Health: Upgrading municipal schools to match private standards and the establishment of 'Mohalla Clinics' to provide free, accessible healthcare in every neighbourhood.

- Water Crisis: A commitment to providing a permanent, long-term solution to the city’s chronic water scarcity through scientific management.

- Good Governance: Implementing a transparent, corruption-free administrative framework that eliminates middlemen and ensures direct benefit to the public.

Expressing high confidence in a breakthrough, Nehri noted that the party's recent successes in various other states have emboldened local volunteers. He concluded by urging voters to choose "politics of work" over "politics of identity", expressing certainty that the electorate would grant AAP a decisive mandate with significant victory margins.