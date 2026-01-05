 97 Former Corporators In Fray For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePune97 Former Corporators In Fray For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civic Polls

97 Former Corporators In Fray For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civic Polls

The 2025-26 elections are being conducted for the first time under the ward system, and, hence, all contestants are making strenuous efforts to match political equations in their wards

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As many as 97 former corporators are in the fray for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections 2025-26. Around 10 of them have fielded their relatives in the elections. In all, eight former corporators are contesting as independent candidates, while 87 are contesting on behalf of one or the other political party.

The 2025-26 elections are being conducted for the first time under the ward system, and, hence, all contestants are making strenuous efforts to match political equations in their wards. Winning the elections will not be easy for any candidate. Many former corporators from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have recently joined Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), but most of them have not secured party tickets. Several have withdrawn their candidatures ahead of the elections. It will therefore be interesting to see how many former corporators manage to succeed again.

The last CSMC general election was held in 2015, and elections were expected in 2020. However, they were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reservation issues and other reasons. The administration of the corporation remained under an administrator for around five and a half years.

Read Also
Pune Municipal Polls: These 13 Battles Will Decide Who Rules PMC
article-image

As elections are being held after 10 years, candidates who lost in 2015 have re-entered the political battlefield with renewed effort. As many as 87 former corporators have submitted their nominations, while the remaining have fielded family members.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: ₹1 Lakh Bounty Criminal Killed In Sultanpur Encounter, 15th Police Action In 100 Days
Uttar Pradesh News: ₹1 Lakh Bounty Criminal Killed In Sultanpur Encounter, 15th Police Action In 100 Days
BJP Intensifies Ward Number 7 Campaign In Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections By Blending Development, Culture And Tradition
BJP Intensifies Ward Number 7 Campaign In Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections By Blending Development, Culture And Tradition
Hardik Pandya And Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Walk Hand-In-Hand At An Event In Mumbai - Watch Video
Hardik Pandya And Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Walk Hand-In-Hand At An Event In Mumbai - Watch Video
'Sunil Grover Is AI Version Of All Khans': 3 Times When He Left Audiences Impressed With His Mimicry | WATCH
'Sunil Grover Is AI Version Of All Khans': 3 Times When He Left Audiences Impressed With His Mimicry | WATCH

Most former corporators are contesting from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As many as 37 are contesting themselves, while three have fielded family members. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) has fielded 19 former corporators, while two have fielded relatives. Similarly, 18 former corporators are contesting from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and three have fielded family members. The Indian National Congress has fielded seven former corporators, the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) six, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) three, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen five former corporators.

On the other hand, eight former corporators are contesting as independents. It will be interesting to see how these independent candidates affect the political equations of established parties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Phoenix Mills Chairman Atul Ruia Named Accused In ₹25 Crore Real Estate Cheating Case

Pune: Phoenix Mills Chairman Atul Ruia Named Accused In ₹25 Crore Real Estate Cheating Case

97 Former Corporators In Fray For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civic Polls

97 Former Corporators In Fray For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civic Polls

Tragic Speeding Accident In Nanded: Two Youths Killed As Motorcycle Skids At Rui Phata

Tragic Speeding Accident In Nanded: Two Youths Killed As Motorcycle Skids At Rui Phata

AAP Makes Strategic Debut In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections; Fields 17 Candidates On...

AAP Makes Strategic Debut In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections; Fields 17 Candidates On...

Pune: Setback For Rohit Pawar As Bombay HC Stays MCA Polls Amid Nepotism Allegations

Pune: Setback For Rohit Pawar As Bombay HC Stays MCA Polls Amid Nepotism Allegations