Tragic Speeding Accident In Nanded: Two Youths Killed As Motorcycle Skids At Rui Phata

Nanded: A devastating road accident in the Kandhar taluka of Nanded district claimed the lives of two young men on Sunday morning. The victims, identified as Maroti Chandu Gaikwad (25) and Deepak Maroti Ghantewad (24), were residents of Deglur taluka. The fatal incident occurred around 8:00 AM at the Rui Phata stretch while the duo was travelling toward Kandhar.

According to local authorities, the accident was a result of excessive speed. The motorcycle, which notably lacked a registration number plate, lost traction and slipped violently on the asphalt. Both riders were thrown off the vehicle upon impact, sustaining catastrophic head and internal injuries.

The lack of a number plate and any physical identification documents on the victims initially posed a challenge for the responding police team. However, officers managed to gain access to the victims' mobile phones found at the scene. By tracing recent call logs, the police were able to establish their identities and notify their grieving families in Deglur.

Emergency services arrived at the spot and rushed both Maroti and Deepak to a nearby hospital. Despite the rapid response, the injuries proved too severe, and medical professionals declared them "brought dead" upon arrival.

The Kandhar police have registered a case and are investigating whether poor road conditions or a mechanical failure contributed to the skid. This tragic incident has once again highlighted the dangers of speeding and the critical importance of vehicle documentation and safety gear. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination before being handed over to the relatives for final rites.