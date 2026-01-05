 Tragic Speeding Accident In Nanded: Two Youths Killed As Motorcycle Skids At Rui Phata
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneTragic Speeding Accident In Nanded: Two Youths Killed As Motorcycle Skids At Rui Phata

Tragic Speeding Accident In Nanded: Two Youths Killed As Motorcycle Skids At Rui Phata

According to local authorities, the accident was a result of excessive speed. The motorcycle, which notably lacked a registration number plate, lost traction and slipped violently on the asphalt. Both riders were thrown off the vehicle upon impact, sustaining catastrophic head and internal injuries

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Tragic Speeding Accident In Nanded: Two Youths Killed As Motorcycle Skids At Rui Phata | Representational Image

Nanded: A devastating road accident in the Kandhar taluka of Nanded district claimed the lives of two young men on Sunday morning. The victims, identified as Maroti Chandu Gaikwad (25) and Deepak Maroti Ghantewad (24), were residents of Deglur taluka. The fatal incident occurred around 8:00 AM at the Rui Phata stretch while the duo was travelling toward Kandhar.

According to local authorities, the accident was a result of excessive speed. The motorcycle, which notably lacked a registration number plate, lost traction and slipped violently on the asphalt. Both riders were thrown off the vehicle upon impact, sustaining catastrophic head and internal injuries.

The lack of a number plate and any physical identification documents on the victims initially posed a challenge for the responding police team. However, officers managed to gain access to the victims' mobile phones found at the scene. By tracing recent call logs, the police were able to establish their identities and notify their grieving families in Deglur.

Read Also
Pune Municipal Polls: These 13 Battles Will Decide Who Rules PMC
article-image

Emergency services arrived at the spot and rushed both Maroti and Deepak to a nearby hospital. Despite the rapid response, the injuries proved too severe, and medical professionals declared them "brought dead" upon arrival.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Intensifies Ward Number 7 Campaign In Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections By Blending Development, Culture And Tradition
BJP Intensifies Ward Number 7 Campaign In Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections By Blending Development, Culture And Tradition
Hardik Pandya And Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Walk Hand-In-Hand At An Event In Mumbai - Watch Video
Hardik Pandya And Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Walk Hand-In-Hand At An Event In Mumbai - Watch Video
'Sunil Grover Is AI Version Of All Khans': 3 Times When He Left Audiences Impressed With His Mimicry | WATCH
'Sunil Grover Is AI Version Of All Khans': 3 Times When He Left Audiences Impressed With His Mimicry | WATCH
BMC Elections 2026 Traffic Advisory: THIS Goregaon West Road To Be One-Way From Jan 14–16, Check Alternate Route
BMC Elections 2026 Traffic Advisory: THIS Goregaon West Road To Be One-Way From Jan 14–16, Check Alternate Route

The Kandhar police have registered a case and are investigating whether poor road conditions or a mechanical failure contributed to the skid. This tragic incident has once again highlighted the dangers of speeding and the critical importance of vehicle documentation and safety gear. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination before being handed over to the relatives for final rites.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Phoenix Mills Chairman Atul Ruia Named Accused In ₹25 Crore Real Estate Cheating Case

Pune: Phoenix Mills Chairman Atul Ruia Named Accused In ₹25 Crore Real Estate Cheating Case

97 Former Corporators In Fray For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civic Polls

97 Former Corporators In Fray For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civic Polls

Tragic Speeding Accident In Nanded: Two Youths Killed As Motorcycle Skids At Rui Phata

Tragic Speeding Accident In Nanded: Two Youths Killed As Motorcycle Skids At Rui Phata

AAP Makes Strategic Debut In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections; Fields 17 Candidates On...

AAP Makes Strategic Debut In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections; Fields 17 Candidates On...

Pune: Setback For Rohit Pawar As Bombay HC Stays MCA Polls Amid Nepotism Allegations

Pune: Setback For Rohit Pawar As Bombay HC Stays MCA Polls Amid Nepotism Allegations