 Pune To Face Full-Day Water Cut Tomorrow - Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune To Face Full-Day Water Cut Tomorrow - Details Inside

Pune To Face Full-Day Water Cut Tomorrow - Details Inside

Officials from the Water Supply Department said that the supply is expected to restart late on Friday, November 21, but only with low pressure

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Pune To Face Full-Day Water Cut Tomorrow - Details Inside | Representative Photo

Water supply to most parts of Pune will remain shut on Thursday, November 20, due to major maintenance and connection work on the main pipeline between Khadakwasla Dam and the Parvati Water Treatment Plant.

Officials from the Water Supply Department said that the supply is expected to restart late on Friday, November 21, but only with low pressure.

Read Also
Pune Municipal Council Elections: 2,671 Candidates Race For 398 Seats -- Average 7 Contenders Per...
article-image

A complete water cut is expected as the city receives water through a 3,000 mm diameter main pipeline from Khadakwasla Dam to the Parvati treatment centre, and two 1,400 mm pipelines will be connected to this main line, and flow meters will also be installed as part of the upgrade.

Water Supply Department head Nandkishor Jagtap stated that the shutdown is necessary to safely complete the connection and installation work. Only areas that receive water via the Bhama Askhed project, mainly along Nagar Road, will continue to get a regular supply on Thursday. All other parts of the city will face a full-day shutdown, he clarified.

FPJ Shorts
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch
Mumbai Infrastructure: MMRDA Installs Crucial 52-Metre Steel Span On Andheri–JVLR Missing Link Project
Mumbai Infrastructure: MMRDA Installs Crucial 52-Metre Steel Span On Andheri–JVLR Missing Link Project
Read Also
Pune's Air Quality Index Jumps To 162, Pimpri Chinchwad Hits 221 Amid Pollution Spike
article-image

The affected regions include the Parvati ML/HL/LLR tanks, Vadgaon treatment plant, Rajiv Gandhi pumping station, Lashkar water works, Chikhali water station, Warje water works, Chandni Chowk tank, Gandhi Bhavan tank, Pancar Club GSR tank, SNDT LLR and MLR tanks, Chatushrungi tank, Holkar water station, Khadakwasla jackwell, Warje Phase 1 and 2, Ganpati Matha, Old Warje waterworks, and newly added villages with booster systems.

Residents in the affected areas have been urged to store enough water in advance and use it carefully on Thursday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Southern Star AWWA Hosts ‘ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025’ Celebrating Courage Of Army Wives

Pune: Southern Star AWWA Hosts ‘ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025’ Celebrating Courage Of Army Wives

MIT Institute Of Design Announces Meraki 2025: 500+ Students To Showcase Final-Year Projects At...

MIT Institute Of Design Announces Meraki 2025: 500+ Students To Showcase Final-Year Projects At...

PMC Issues Strict Warning Against Open Burning as Pune’s Air Quality Worsens

PMC Issues Strict Warning Against Open Burning as Pune’s Air Quality Worsens

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Senior Citizen Loses Rs 2.14 Crore In Cyber Scam Claiming ‘Digital...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Senior Citizen Loses Rs 2.14 Crore In Cyber Scam Claiming ‘Digital...

Pune To Face Full-Day Water Cut Tomorrow - Details Inside

Pune To Face Full-Day Water Cut Tomorrow - Details Inside