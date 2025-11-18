Pune To Face Full-Day Water Cut Tomorrow - Details Inside | Representative Photo

Water supply to most parts of Pune will remain shut on Thursday, November 20, due to major maintenance and connection work on the main pipeline between Khadakwasla Dam and the Parvati Water Treatment Plant.

Officials from the Water Supply Department said that the supply is expected to restart late on Friday, November 21, but only with low pressure.

A complete water cut is expected as the city receives water through a 3,000 mm diameter main pipeline from Khadakwasla Dam to the Parvati treatment centre, and two 1,400 mm pipelines will be connected to this main line, and flow meters will also be installed as part of the upgrade.

Water Supply Department head Nandkishor Jagtap stated that the shutdown is necessary to safely complete the connection and installation work. Only areas that receive water via the Bhama Askhed project, mainly along Nagar Road, will continue to get a regular supply on Thursday. All other parts of the city will face a full-day shutdown, he clarified.

The affected regions include the Parvati ML/HL/LLR tanks, Vadgaon treatment plant, Rajiv Gandhi pumping station, Lashkar water works, Chikhali water station, Warje water works, Chandni Chowk tank, Gandhi Bhavan tank, Pancar Club GSR tank, SNDT LLR and MLR tanks, Chatushrungi tank, Holkar water station, Khadakwasla jackwell, Warje Phase 1 and 2, Ganpati Matha, Old Warje waterworks, and newly added villages with booster systems.

Residents in the affected areas have been urged to store enough water in advance and use it carefully on Thursday.