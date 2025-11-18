 PMC Issues Strict Warning Against Open Burning as Pune’s Air Quality Worsens
As per the notice from Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, air pollution caused by nighttime bonfires (shekotis) releases harmful pollutants, including PM10, PM2.5 and carbon monoxide, which increase the risk of asthma and pose serious health risks to vulnerable groups

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Issues Strict Warning Against Open Burning as Pune’s Air Quality Worsens | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a directive urging citizens, housing societies and commercial establishments to immediately stop the practice of burning wood, garbage or coal in open areas during the night. The civic body has highlighted that such fires, often lit by security guards to stay warm, are adding significantly to the city’s air pollution levels.

As per the notice from Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, air pollution caused by nighttime bonfires (shekotis) releases harmful pollutants, including PM10, PM2.5 and carbon monoxide, which increase the risk of asthma and pose serious health risks to vulnerable groups.

Nighttime bonfires, often lit by security personnel, release pollutants into the air and the lower winter temperatures trap these pollutants closer to the ground, which damages the air quality during the early morning when residents head out for walks, schools, or offices.

The civic administration has reminded residents that open burning of coal, biomass, plastic, rubber and other waste is strictly prohibited under several laws, including the Air (Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The guidelines issued under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) also mandate strict action against such practices.

PMC has stated that any security personnel, sweepers, municipal workers or contract staff found violating these rules will face penalties imposed by the Solid Waste Management Department. The corporation has appealed to citizens to cooperate in improving Pune’s air quality and to avoid activities that contribute to pollution.

