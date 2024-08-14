 Want To Travel From Pune To Mumbai By Plane? Well, You Can't Anymore
The fight service was launched in March last year to connect the two cities in just 55 minutes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Air India | Representational Image

Passengers wanting to travel between Pune and Mumbai by air no longer have that option as the only flight service between the two largest cities in Maharashtra has been discontinued.

Air India has announced the suspension of its Pune-Mumbai flight service due to consistently low passenger occupancy.

Pune Airport Director Sanjay Dhoke confirmed the discontinuation of the service, attributing it to Air India’s “commercial considerations”, reported IE.

The fight service was launched in March last year to connect the two cities in just 55 minutes.

However, it failed to attract major passenger interest due to its inconvenient mid-day schedule, which did not align with passengers' travel plans.

AI 841 departed from Mumbai daily at 11:05am and arrived in Pune at 11:55am, while the return flight, AI 842, departed from Pune at 12:45pm and arrived in Mumbai at 1:35pm.

