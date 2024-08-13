Pune Gets New Traffic Police Chief Amol Zende; Crime Branch Gets New DCP Nikhil Pingle |

While Pune continues to struggle with traffic problems and rising accidents, the city traffic chief, DCP Rohidas Pawar, was recently transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He is among 16 police deputy commissioner and superintendent-rank officers who were transferred by Maharashtra government. During his tenure, he enforced ban on entry of heavy vehicles at 30 locations in the city.

Following this, four Deputy Commissioners of Police have been transferred within the city as per the order of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. Amol Zende, the former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, has been transferred to the position of Deputy Commissioner, Traffic Branch.

Additionally, Nikhil Pingle has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch. He previously served as District Superintendent of Police in Gondia and Latur.

Along with Pingle, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group 13 Director Vivek Masal has been transferred to the Pune commissionerate. Additionally, Hingoli SP G Sridhar and ACB Nanded SP Rajkumar Shinde have also been transferred to Pune as new DCPs.