Pune: MIT-ADT University Celebrates Its 9th Foundation Day | Sourced

"Education that combines innovation and skill development with traditional learning is essential for today’s students. Alongside fostering the scientific progress of the nation and encouraging research, it is equally important to instil cultural values that nurture love for the nation and a sense of dedication. MIT-ADT University is successfully delivering such education, which is why students and their parents increasingly trust the MIT brand," emphasised Padma Bhushan Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog and former chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), during the 9th Foundation Day celebration of MIT University of Art, Design, and Technology, Vishwarajbaug, Pune.

The event saw the presence of several distinguished personalities on the platform, including the Founder President of MAEER's MIT Education Group, Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad; MIT-ADT University Working President and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mangesh Karad; Executive Director Prof Dr Sunita Karad; Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Ramachandra Pujeri; Dr Anant Chakradeo; Dr Mohit Dubey; Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopde; Dr Virendra Shete; Dr Nachiket Thakur; and Dr Vipul Dalal, among others.

Prof Dr Mangesh Karad highlighted that MAEER's Education Group recently celebrated its 42nd Foundation Day. "Under the guidance of Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, MIT-ADT University emphasises the holistic development of students. Every staff member has played a vital role in the university’s growth, and there is a strong belief that the university will continue to achieve new heights in the future," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad said, "Indians have a bad habit of delaying things, which can negatively impact an organisation's reputation. When I was delivering a speech at Fulton Hall in the US, over 30,000 people were focussed entirely on me. We must adopt the same discipline here because India has the potential to become a world leader. But merely talking about it won’t suffice; adopting the necessary discipline and values is crucial."

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Anant Chakradeo was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his invaluable contributions to university. In addition, Dr Virendra Bhojwani, Dr Rajnish Kaur Rachdev Bedi, Dr Gnyandeo Nilwarna, Dr Samadhan Kumbhar, Dr Shrikant Gunjal, Dr Suraj Bhoyar, and Dr Avinash Kadam were also recognised with various awards.