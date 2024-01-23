Pune: Former Deputy Manager Denied Anticipatory Bail In Data Theft Case | Representational Image

A recent case involving data theft at SKS Fasteners Ltd. in Chakan Industrial Area has taken a new turn as the anticipatory bail application of Ajit Kumar Bipinbihari Tripathi, a former Deputy Manager with the company, has been rejected.

The case was registered on December 31 at Chakan Police Station after the company's IT team discovered that Tripathi had allegedly stolen all confidential information upon leaving SKS Fasteners Ltd. The complaint, filed by Isam Munish Kundanlal Rathi on behalf of the company, led to the registration of the case under the Indian Penal Code.

In response to the police notice, Tripathi filed an anticipatory bail application in the court of Additional District Sessions Judge AS Syed.

However, with strong opposition from Adv Sandeep Mahadev Ghate, representing the plaintiff company, and Public Prosecutor Pandkar from Chakan Police Station. The defence argued that Tripathi was not involved in the alleged crime.

Ghate, citing Supreme Court judgments, asserted that serious crimes like data theft. He emphasised the need for an investigation into the collection of confidential data after the alleged crime.

Highlighting the complexity of the data theft, Ghate further argued that the plaintiff company's lawyer should oversee the procedure and technical investigation. The court, considering the severity of the crime, rejected the anticipatory bail application, stating that investigating such a complicated case without taking the accused into custody is impossible. The court's verdict emphasised the gravity of the alleged data theft.