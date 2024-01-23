Manoj Jarange Patil's Maratha Quota Padayatra Leaves Pune For Mumbai, Says 'We Are Firm On Immediate Reservation Demand' (VIDEO)

Pune: Maratha Quota Advocate Manoj Jarange-Patil To Address Public Meeting In Kharadi |

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's Padayatra demanding immediate implementation of the Maratha reservation entered its 4th day on Tuesday. He resumed his march towards Mumbai from Ranjangaon, Pune today.

He said that he is firm on his demand and expressed hope that authorities would give permission to hold protests at Azad Maidan or Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

"Marathwada Divisional Commissioner met me early morning today at around 4 am. He informed me about the steps the government is taking. He also informed me about some Kunbi certificates given to the people from the Maratha Community. But we are firm on our demand for immediate reservation for our community. We will continue to march toward Mumbai. I am sure we will get permission to hold a protest at Azad Maidan or Shivaji Park," Patil told ANI.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil begins his padayatra from Ranjangaon. pic.twitter.com/motIjHrKOd — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Maratha reservation protests reignited in Maharashtra on Friday as Manoj Jarange Patil led a march to Mumbai demanding immediate implementation of the Maratha reservation.

Curative petition in SC

The Supreme Court posted for hearing on January 24 a curative petition filed by the Maharashtra government challenging its May 5, 2021 judgment, which had held the Maratha reservation law unconstitutional.

The curative petition is the last chance available to the people or parties in the case after the review petition is dismissed.

On May 5, 2021, the Supreme Court struck down reservations for the Maratha community in colleges, higher educational institutions, and jobs, after noting that there was no valid ground to breach 50 per cent reservation while granting Maratha reservation.

Moreover, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that a special session will be called to discuss the Maratha reservation in February 2024 and assured that no injustice will be done to any other community while giving reservation to the Maratha community.

Jarange Patil earlier told ANI that he did not have any option but to march to Mumbai "We don't have any other option than to go to Mumbai. Today is the second day of the padayatra. Nearly 15 lakh people joined the padayatra yesterday. We have to ask some of them to go back to avoid inconvenience," Patil said on Sunday.

Patil also said that on January 25 and 26, Mumbai will be filled with Maratha people and they will not walk back from there without reservations.

"...but one thing is sure, on January 25 evening and January 26, Mumbai will be full of Maratha people and the whole of Mumbai will become Bhagva (saffron). Our community will go in full strength. One thing is sure we will not back from here without taking reservations at whatever cost..we will not take our step back," Patil said.