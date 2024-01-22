Attention Punekars! Traffic Diversions Due To Maratha Morcha; Click Here To Know Roads To Avoid | PTI

Pune Traffic Police have implemented traffic diversions in anticipation of Manoj Jarange Patil’s Maratha Aarakshan Morcha on January 23 and 24, 2024.

According to Pune Traffic Police, the Morcha, led by Manoj Jarange Patil, will commence from Ranjangaon on January 23, proceeding to Chokhidani, Kharadi via the Koregaon Bhima route. On January 24, the Morcha will move from Chokhidani, Kharadi via Pimpri Chinchwad, making a stop at Lonavala.

Due to the expected high participation in the Morcha, there is a potential for traffic congestion on the Morcha routes and surrounding areas. Temporary changes in traffic on Nagar Road are being implemented to ensure safe and smooth traffic flow.

Temporary traffic changes are as follows:

Vehicles from Mumbai – Pune Expressway, Kolhapur & Satara, heading towards Ahmednagar, will be redirected via Katraj – Khadi Machine Chowk – Mantarwadi Phata – Kedgaon Chauphula on Solapur Road – Navhre – Shirur.

Vehicles heading to Ahmednagar via Wagholi and Lonikand will travel from Shirur to Ahmednagar via Kedgaon Chauphula – Navhre.

Vehicles going to Ahmednagar from Pune city will take a right turn at Kharadi Bypass to Magarpatta Chowk – make a left turn at Solapur Road – proceed from Yawat towards Kedgaon Chauphula – Navhre – Shirur.

On January 23, the Morcha will be stationed in the Chokhidani, Kharadi area, and on January 24, it will move towards Lonavala from Pimpri Chinchwad.

Traffic on January 24 will be diverted as follows:

Vehicles coming from Ahmednagar to Pune city will be diverted to Solapur Road via Kesnand – Theur from Theur Phata (Lonikand).

Vehicles in the Wagholi area will travel from Wagholi – Avhalwadi – Manjari Khurd – Manjari Budruk – Keshavnagar – Mundhwa Chowk.

Vehicles going to Ahmednagar from Pune city will head towards Ahmednagar via Chandrama Chowk, Alandi Road Junction, Vishrantwadi, Dhanori, Lohegaon, Wagholi.

Pune Traffic Police urge motorists to cooperate with these temporary traffic changes during the Maratha Aarakshan Morcha.