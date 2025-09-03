‘Complete Ram Kal Path By 2026, Water Projects By 2027’: Nashik Divisional Commissioner's Simhastha Kumbh Mela Timeline | Sourced

Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam has directed to pay special attention to ensure that every work undertaken for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela remains of high quality and standard.

He instructed the Municipal Administration to complete the work of Ramkal Path in the city by the end of 2026. He also clarified that the quality of each work will be checked.

The Divisional Commissioner reviewed the work being done by the Municipal Corporation in connection with the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Karishma Nair, Additional Commissioner Pradeep Chaudhary, City Engineer Sanjay Agarwal were present on this occasion.

Dr. Praveen Gedam gave instructions that the municipal administration should pay attention to the completion of the works undertaken in the municipal area in a timely manner.

On this occasion, Dr. Gedam reviewed the ongoing water purification projects and sewage projects in the municipal area. He inquired about the work of the water purification project in Vilholi.

He directed that the works of water purification and sewage projects be completed by March 2027. On this occasion, Commissioner Smt. Khatri and other department heads gave information about the current status of the works being carried out by the municipal corporation.

The meeting lasted for four hours..

The sadhus and mahants had expressed their displeasure due to the lack of pace of development works in the backdrop of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

After that, the Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam and the District Collector Jalaj Sharma had held separate meetings with the sadhus and mahants and assured them of completing the works on time.

That is why a detailed discussion was held while reviewing the works in the municipal area for four hours on Tuesday.

Water pipes worth Rs 305 crore will be laid..

As part of the Simhastha works, water pipes worth a total of Rs 305 crore will be laid in Nashik city. For this, the work will be divided into six sections in the municipal area.

The administration said that the newly laid water pipes will put an end to complaints of low pressure water supply.