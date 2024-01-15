 Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Reviews Traffic Changes On Pune University Road
SPPU Chowk witnesses traffic from Pashan, Baner, Aundh, Ganeshkhind Road and Senapati Bapat Road

Aakash Singh
Monday, January 15, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Reviews Traffic Changes On Pune University Road | X/@PuneCityTraffic

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijay Kumar Magar and officials from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and city traffic police, conducted a review on Monday of the trial-based traffic modifications on Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Road.

Under the new changes, vehicles from Shivajinagar heading towards Pashan, beyond SPPU Chowk, will utilise a separate left lane beginning before the pillar in the chowk. Simultaneously, vehicles bound for Baner will utilise the left lane of Baner Road. Vehicles travelling from Pashan to SPPU Chowk will continue using Abhimanshree Society Road to reach Baner Road first and then proceed to SPPU Chowk.

Over the past year, a circular one-way route from SPPU Chowk, Pashan Road, Pune Rural SP Office, Abhimanshree Pashan Chowk, Abhimanshree Baner Chowk, Baner Road, Sakal Nagar, and back to SPPU Chowk has been implemented. This circular traffic flow will remain in effect until the completion of the Metro and flyover projects at SPPU Chowk.

SPPU Chowk witnesses traffic from Pashan, Baner, Aundh, and the combined traffic of Ganeshkhind Road and Senapati Bapat Road, making it the busiest traffic junction in the city.

The ongoing construction project at the junction involves the development of a double-storey flyover, including a metro line, along with grade separators and an underpass. Preliminary estimates by traffic police suggest that approximately 3 to 3.5 lakh vehicles pass through this junction on an average working day.

