Pune: First Batch Of NDA's Women Cadets To Take Part In Passing Out Parade On Thursday; WATCH LIVE HERE

In a historic moment, the first cohort of women cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA) is set to participate in the passing out parade alongside their male counterparts on November 30. President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will review the parade for the 145th NDA course.

Over the past year, the initial group of 19 women cadets commenced their training at NDA, Khadakwasla, a prestigious tri-services institution known for producing top-notch military officers. Currently in their second year of military-cum-academic training, these cadets will make history by participating in the passing out parade alongside their male counterparts.

The female cadets took part in autumn and winter passing out parades during the first two terms of their initial year but were not part of the marching contingent. This groundbreaking batch of NDA's female cadets, consisting of 19 members (10 for the Army, six for the Air Force, and three for the Navy), is part of the 148th course and is set to graduate in May 2025. Breaking the tradition of being a male-only institution, the NDA opened its doors to women following a landmark Supreme Court order.

As pioneers, the first batch of female cadets will complete their training in 2025 and move on to other single-service academies based on their chosen service—Army, Air Force, or Navy.

"Women cadets will be part of the marching contingent. They are currently in their second year. The second-year and third-year cadets take part in the passing out parade," the official informed.

"Ready for a grand spectacle of honour and tradition? The Passing Out Parade of the 145th NDA course promises just that! Delighted to announce that Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon'ble President of India, will review the parade. Stay tuned for an unforgettable ceremony!," the defence spokesperson, Pune, said in a post on the social media site X.