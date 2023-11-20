Pune: AFMC To Get Rashtrapati ka Nishaan On December 1 |

In its platinum jubilee year, the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) will be honoured with the President's Colour by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. This accolade underscores the remarkable 75 years of AFMC's dedicated service to the nation.

AFMC, a premier establishment of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and a leading medical college in the country, is globally recognised for its ethos and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of medical training. Beyond imparting exceptional medical education, the college boasts outstanding training and administrative infrastructure, fostering the holistic development of medical cadets through various sports and extracurricular activity clubs. Graduates from this esteemed institute, commissioned into the Army, Navy, and Air Force, have consistently and exemplarily addressed the healthcare needs of Armed Forces personnel, both at the frontiers of the nation and on international missions, extending their services to the families as well.

Rashtrapati ka Nishaan

The President's Colour, also known as 'Rashtrapati ka Nishaan,' stands as the highest honour for any military unit. The forthcoming ceremony will witness the presence of senior dignitaries and officials from the Central and State governments, and the Armed Forces. Esteemed veteran officers, including Ex Directors & Commandants and Ex Dean and Deputy Commandants, will grace the occasion.

The Capt Devashish Sharma Kirti Chakra Parade Ground at AFMC will host this spectacular event, with a notable highlight being the participation of lady medical officers leading the contingents of Armed Forces Medical Services personnel serving in the Army, Navy, and Air Force—a symbolic representation of women empowerment in the AFMS.

The grand ceremony will further feature the release of a special cover and stamp, along with a commemorative coin, by the Honourable President. Additionally, the planned e-inauguration of 'Prajna,' the Armed Forces Center for Computational Medicine, will position AFMC among the leading global institutes engaged in cutting-edge healthcare research utilizing Artificial Intelligence.

Read Also Indian Railways Extends Pune-Amravati Festival Special Train To Meet Festive Season Passenger Demand

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)