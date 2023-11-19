Indian Railways Extends Pune-Amravati Festival Special Train To Meet Festive Season Passenger Demand

Indian Railways |

In response to the surge in passenger demand during the festive season, Indian Railways has announced the extension of the Pune-Amravati Festival Special Train. Train number 01439, initially scheduled to run until November 17, on Fridays and Sundays, will now operate from November 19 to December 1 totalling four additional trips.

Similarly, the Amravati-Pune Special Train (01440), originally slated until November 18 on Saturdays and Mondays, will now continue its services from November 20 to December 2 accommodating the heightened travel demand.

Move aim to enhance travel experience

According to the Central Railway, this extension aims to facilitate a seamless travel experience for passengers during the festive period.

"It's important to note that there will be no alterations in the train's days of operation, timings, composition, or halts. Bookings for the extended trips of special train No. 01439/01440 are currently open and can be made at all computerized reservation centers and on the official website http://www.irctc.co.in, with special charges applicable" said an official of CR adding that for more details regarding timings at halts for this special train, passengers are encouraged to visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

