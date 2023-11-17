Mumbai News: Central Railway To Run Special Trains For World Cup Final From CSMT To Ahmedabad; Check Details

Photo: Representative Image

In anticipation of the Cricket World Cup final excitement, Central Railway (CR) is set to roll out a special express train, catering to cricket enthusiasts traveling between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Ahmedabad. The final match between host India and Australia will be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Those who are travelling to the Western state for the World Cup final can avail the services of CR's special trains as below.

A) 01153 CSMT-Ahmedabad Special Express:

Departure from CSMT: 22:30 hrs, November 18, 2023

Arrival at Ahmedabad: 06:40 hrs, November 19, 2023

B) 01154 Ahmedabad-CSMT Special Express:

Departure from Ahmedabad: 01:45 hrs, November 20, 2023

Arrival at CSMT: 10:35 hrs, November 20, 2023

Halts: CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Vasai, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad.

Coaches: The train will consist of 17 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, comprising 11 in 3-tier AC, 3 in 2-tier AC, 1 in 1st AC, and 2 Sitting cum Luggage Rake (SLR) power cars.