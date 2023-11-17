Viral Photo: Cricket Fan From Thane Orders 240 Agarbattis To Support India At World Cup 2023 | Image sourced from X

India has made it to the finals with its spectualar performance and prayers from fans. Did you know that a cricket lover from Thane in Maharashtra got a little for religious on the IND vs NZ match day? We'll tell you what's it all about. Swiggy revealed on X that someone had order as many as 240 incense sticks home to pray and seek blessings for the Men In Blue. And, no sooner, the tweet went so viral that the customer identified themself.

Check Swiggy's post on X:

someone from thane just ordered 240 incense sticks 😳



we are praying with you @ person from thane 🙏 #INDvNZ #CWC2023 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) November 15, 2023

Cricket fan replies, accepts that it's they who order 200+ agarbattis

Identified as user Gordon Ramashray wrote on X that he purchased the huge amount of agarbattis seeking India's victory and entry into the world cup final. Replying to the food delivery app, the person accepted that it was them whom Swiggy featured for the unusual order.

In a tweet, Gordon wrote in Hinglish, "Haan bhay that someone from thane mai hi hoon. poore ilaake mein itna manifest karenge ki poora ilaaka dhuaan dhuaan ho jaayega (Yes brother that someone from thane is me only. Will manifest this so much in the entire area that the entire area would turn smoky (dhuan dhuan)." The text was pun-intended and meant the premises would vibe with prayers all around.

Check Thane fan's post

haan bhay that someone from thane mai hi hoon. poore ilaake mein itna manifest karenge ki poora ilaaka dhuaan dhuaan ho jaayega 😤 https://t.co/l8zDNYqI6z pic.twitter.com/IXJ6AO3c5R — gordon (@gordonramashray) November 15, 2023

Netizens react to viral posts

While Swiggy's post attracted 466K views on the content-sharing platform, the Thane fan's too went viral with more than 400K views. Thousands of X users liked the posts and shared laughter while looking at the scenario.

Meanwhile, Swiggy decided to reply to Gordon and shared an apt GIF showing a man 'manifesting' with an agarbatti and a candle in front of him. The hilarious exchange between Swiggy and the Thane fan has undoubtedly left people impressed.

Matlab aur order karte raho? :D — Sanket Mehta (@sanketbmehta) November 15, 2023

