IND vs NZ: Mumbai And Delhi Police Go Witty On Mohammed Shami's Stunning Performance At Wankhede |

Mumbai Police and Delhi Police seemed to have enjoyed the IND vs NZ Semifinal match more than anyone else. Ask why? It's evident in their conversation made on X where the two police teams can be seen hailing Mohammed Shami's eye-catchy performance in a witty way. Keeping their sense of humour at par, they talked about the Indian cricketer's game on Wednesday evening. Take a look at their messages right here:

A look at the viral posts

Delhi Police initiated the dialogue by drawing the attention of Mumbai Police. They said in an X post, "Mumbai Police hope you do not book Shami for tonight's assault." No sooner, Mumbai Police replied in their savage style. Replying to the prior police team, they wrote, "You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts Delhi Police and listing a couple of co-accused too." Their words were followed by a laughter emoji, intending the message to be received lightheartedly.

The witty exchange between the two has gone viral on social media and impressed netizens. Instagram users hilariously reacted to the "FIR on stealing hearts" point.

Mohammed Shami's stunning performance

In the incredible game played at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium, Shami created history with his seven-wicket haul. The cricketer recorded the best-ever wicket haul by an Indian bowler in 50-over World Cup history. With the recent record, Shami now has four 5-wicket hauls in CWC history, the highest by any bowler.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)