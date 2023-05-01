From Warzones to Frontiers of Medical Excellence: AFMC celebrates platinum jubilee (PHOTOS)

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune recently celebrated its 75th anniversary with a two-day event from April 30 to May 1.
The institute has established itself as one of the top medical colleges in India, providing healthcare to the Armed Forces of the Nation with its deployed clinicians and paramedics. Many of AFMC's alumni have also made significant contributions as medical luminaries in India and abroad.
Platinum Jubilee Medical Update
One of the highlights of the event was the Platinum Jubilee Medical Update, which was inaugurated by Lt Gen Daljit Singh, director general of the Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) and India’s senior-most military doctor. The event was attended by high-ranking officers and civilian dignitaries from across the country.
Eminent medical professionals shared their knowledge through orations, panel discussions, and symposiums. The event also included a panel discussion on the contributions of alumni to AFMC, a Clinicopathological Case Discussion, and a debate on the topic of "Artificial Intelligence - A boon for clinicians."
The Platinum Jubilee orations were delivered by internationally renowned clinicians Dr Prabir Roy Chaudhury and Dr Ruby Pawankar, both of whom are AFMC alumni.
Wreath-laying ceremony
On Monday, a wreath-laying ceremony was held in honour of the martyrs at the 'Prerna Sthal' at AFMC. The DGAFMS led the alumni and cadets in paying homage.
The ceremony also included the hoisting of a 108 ft National flag by the DGAFMS, Naveen Jindal, and Lt Gen DP Vats. The event concluded with an audio-visual walk through the 75 years of the college, showcasing the outstanding academic and rich cultural talent of the medical cadets. The celebration was successfully conducted under the patronage of Lt Gen Narendra Kotwal, the Director and Commandant of AFMC.