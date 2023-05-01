From Warzones to Frontiers of Medical Excellence: AFMC celebrates platinum jubilee (PHOTOS) |

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune recently celebrated its 75th anniversary with a two-day event from April 30 to May 1.

The institute has established itself as one of the top medical colleges in India, providing healthcare to the Armed Forces of the Nation with its deployed clinicians and paramedics. Many of AFMC's alumni have also made significant contributions as medical luminaries in India and abroad.

Lt Gen Daljit Singh, AVSM, VSM, PHS, DGAFMS & Sr Col Comdt, AMC in presence of senior dignitaries of Armed Forces Medical Services, inaugurated the Platinum Jubilee Medical Update to commemorate the 75 glorious years of establishment of AFMC, Pune. pic.twitter.com/3hawGmS6MW — PRO Defence Pune (@PRODefPune) April 30, 2023

Platinum Jubilee Medical Update

One of the highlights of the event was the Platinum Jubilee Medical Update, which was inaugurated by Lt Gen Daljit Singh, director general of the Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) and India’s senior-most military doctor. The event was attended by high-ranking officers and civilian dignitaries from across the country.

Eminent medical professionals shared their knowledge through orations, panel discussions, and symposiums. The event also included a panel discussion on the contributions of alumni to AFMC, a Clinicopathological Case Discussion, and a debate on the topic of "Artificial Intelligence - A boon for clinicians."

The Platinum Jubilee orations were delivered by internationally renowned clinicians Dr Prabir Roy Chaudhury and Dr Ruby Pawankar, both of whom are AFMC alumni.

Lt Gen Daljit Singh, AVSM VSM PHS, DGAFMS & Sr Col Comdt (AMC), Mr Naveen Jindal, President & founder of Flag Foundation of India, & Lt Gen DP Vats, PVSM SM VSM (Retd), MP in presence of senior military officials & civilian dignitaries hoisted 108 ft National flag at #AFMC #Pune pic.twitter.com/90KEqSAUiy — PRO Defence Pune (@PRODefPune) May 1, 2023

Wreath-laying ceremony

On Monday, a wreath-laying ceremony was held in honour of the martyrs at the 'Prerna Sthal' at AFMC. The DGAFMS led the alumni and cadets in paying homage.

The ceremony also included the hoisting of a 108 ft National flag by the DGAFMS, Naveen Jindal, and Lt Gen DP Vats. The event concluded with an audio-visual walk through the 75 years of the college, showcasing the outstanding academic and rich cultural talent of the medical cadets. The celebration was successfully conducted under the patronage of Lt Gen Narendra Kotwal, the Director and Commandant of AFMC.

Commemorating the 75 glorious years of AFMC Pune, @FFOIndia installed a 108ft Monumental Flag at the esteemed institution.



The monumental🇮🇳 was dedicated to the nation today by Shri @MPNaveenJindal, DGAFMS Lt Gen Daljit Singh & Rajya Sabha MP @Lt_Gen_DP_Vats . Jai Hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zJUNyabMX9 — Flag Foundation of India (@FFOIndia) May 1, 2023