Fighting Flames with Fervor: Fire Safety Week concludes in Pune (PHOTOS)

Fighting Flames with Fervor: Fire Safety Week concludes in Pune | PCMC

The Fire Safety Week, which was being observed nationwide from the 14th to the 20th of April, concluded on Thursday at the Pune Fire Brigade Headquarters. The week was also observed by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Fire Department.

On this occasion, Pune's Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potfode honoured various officers and firefighters for their excellent performance in the fire brigade.

संपुर्ण देशात दि. १४ ते २० एप्रिल या कालावधीत “अग्न‍िशमन सेवा सप्ताह ” पाळण्यात येतो. यावर्षी दि. १४ ते २० एप्रिल २०२३ ह्या कालावधीत पिंपरी चिंचवड महानगरपालिका, अग्न‍िशमन विभागाकडून देखील सदर सप्ताह पाळ्यात येत आहे. pic.twitter.com/ZqVW3FupTF — PCMC Smart Sarathi (@PCMCSarathi) April 20, 2023

Mock fire drills bc PCMC

In Pimpri Chinchwad, throughout the week, various firefighting demonstrations and mock drills were organized to educate the public on how fires occur and what measures can be taken to prevent them. The demonstrations also showed how to prevent fires, protect oneself and rescue trapped individuals, and highlighted the work of the firefighters.

Every year fire brigades, fire departments, municipal corporations, industries, government offices, and others pay tribute to the 71 Firemen who died in the Bombay Port fire on April 14, 1944, on National Fire Service Day, followed by which a week for fire safety is also observed. This year's theme was "Awareness in Fire Safety for Growth of National Infrastructure (AGNI)".