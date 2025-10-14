Pune Fire Dept Shares Dos & Don’ts For Bursting Firecrackers This Diwali: Check Full List | File Photo

With Diwali around the corner, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Fire Department has launched a citywide awareness campaign to ensure citizens celebrate the festival safely.

Under the guidance of Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potphode, all 23 fire stations in the city have been put on high alert. The control room will operate round the clock, and fire engines will patrol areas near firecracker stalls. Public awareness messages are also being shared through loudspeakers across the city.

Potphode said, “We aim to maintain the safety of the citizens during the festival. If carelessness is avoided, there will be light and happiness in every home. We hope this Diwali will be celebrated as a ‘Safe Diwali’.”

The department has also issued notices to firecracker vendors and made it mandatory for them to obtain fire safety permits and keep fire extinguishers at their stalls.

Safety Guidelines for Citizens:

- Burst firecrackers only in open spaces, away from buildings, vehicles, or crowds.

- Children should be supervised by adults at all times.

- Avoid wearing nylon clothes; opt for cotton instead.

- Never hold crackers in your hand or try to relight half-burnt ones.

- Keep lamps, candles, and incense sticks away from crackers.

- Maintain at least five meters’ distance while bursting crackers.

- Avoid bursting crackers near flammable materials or gas cylinders.

- Do not store crackers inside homes or garages.

- Use green crackers wherever possible to reduce pollution.

- Keep the area clean after celebrations.

- In case of fire, use water or sand to douse flames and contact the fire department immediately.

During the festival period, all fire department staff are on duty and their leaves have been cancelled. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and contact the fire control room immediately in case of any emergency.

Emergency contact numbers: 101 / 020-26451707 / 9689935556

In the past four years, Pune recorded a rise in fire incidents during Diwali with 21 cases in 2021, 19 in 2022, 35 in 2023, and 60 in 2024. The department hopes this year’s awareness campaign will help bring those numbers down.