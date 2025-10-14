West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose Urges Students To Combine Practical Wisdom With Purpose At MIT-WPU Convocation In Pune | Sourced

“Students should move forward in life based on two principles — practical wisdom and mission with action. Nelson Mandela often said that education is the most powerful weapon to bring about social change. Education also provides the greatest opportunities for employment. Hence, even after earning their degrees, students should continue lifelong learning,” said Dr CV Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal, who was the chief guest at the 7th Convocation Ceremony of MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU).

In recognition of his lifelong contributions toward education and global peace, Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, Founder-President of MIT-WPU, was honoured with the “Governor’s Award of Excellence” by the Governor of West Bengal.

International business consultant and author Prof Dr Ram Charan was the Guest of Honour. The ceremony was presided over by Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad. Other dignitaries present included Dr Rahul Vishwanath Karad (Executive President, MIT-WPU), Dr RM Chitnis (Vice-Chancellor), Prof Ganesh Pokale (Registrar), Dr Sunita Mangesh Karad, Dr Prasad Khandekar (CEO), Dr Santosh Sonawane (COO), Dr Rahul Joshi (Controller of Examinations), and various deans and directors of the university.

At the convocation, degrees were conferred upon 6,837 students from Diploma, Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes across diverse disciplines including Engineering and Technology, Computer Science and Engineering, Ram Charan School of Leadership, Business, Economics and Commerce, School of Government, Health Sciences and Technology, Science and Environmental Studies, Design, Liberal Arts, Law, and Consciousness Studies.

Shwetha Rajshree Iyer received the Founder President’s Medal, while Vedangee Gunesh Patkar was honoured with the Executive President’s Medal. In total, 306 medals were awarded — including 114 gold, 96 silver, and 96 bronze — along with 37 PhD degrees.

Prof Dr Ram Charan remarked, “To succeed in life, one must expand mental capacity daily, keep learning continuously, work effectively with others, earn and give trust, and always uphold truth and promises. The real journey begins after earning your degree.”

Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad said, “Indian culture, traditions, and philosophy create peace within life. Students should practice discipline and commitment, recognise their duty and moral values, and remember that India holds the responsibility of guiding the world toward happiness, harmony, and peace.”

Dr Rahul Vishwanath Karad added, “The university aims to shape students by imparting not only global knowledge but also spiritual wisdom. Students will play a vital role in transforming India. Our focus is on solving social problems through education and research.”

Ajit Nair stated, “Pune is a city of scholars, known worldwide for its intellect. As the saying goes, ‘As is the vision, so is the creation.’ Innovation shapes nations. Today, AI tools like ChatGPT are transforming global communication. Artificial intelligence can be used for both the welfare and destruction of humanity — hence, it must be used wisely. I also congratulate those pursuing PhDs in AI.”

Vice-Chancellor Dr RM Chitnis delivered the welcome address, while Dr Prasad Khandekar administered the oath to the graduating students.

Prof Dr Gautam Bapat compared the function, and Dr Rahul Joshi proposed the vote of thanks.