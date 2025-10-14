 Pune Emerges As India’s Second-Largest Real Estate Investment Destination: Report
Pune Emerges As India's Second-Largest Real Estate Investment Destination: Report

According to Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE), a global commercial real estate services and investment firm, the real estate sector in India has witnessed a whopping 48 per cent increase in investment in the July-September quarter of 2025.

Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune Emerges As India's Second-Largest Real Estate Investment Destination: Report

According to Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE), a global commercial real estate services and investment firm, the real estate sector in India has witnessed a whopping 48 per cent increase in investment in the July-September quarter of 2025. Notably, Pune has emerged as the second-largest metropolis in the country in terms of investment.

CBRE, in its report ‘Market Monitor Q3 2025  report - Investment’, revealed that the Indian real estate sector has taken a big leap in equity investment, registering a total growth of 48 per cent in the July-September quarter. 

The report states that about Rs 31,600 crore has been invested across the country during this period. Developers accounted for 45 per cent of the total investment in India between July and September, while institutional investors accounted for 32 per cent.

“The growing equity investment in Pune is based on the city’s strong fundamentals and stable market confidence. According to the CREDAI Pune-CRE Matrix Housing Report 2025, Pune has once again emerged as the most successful residential market in the country. This is due to the strong response of home buyers and the timely completion of projects,” said Manish Jain, President, CREDAI, Pune.

“Pune has witnessed record home sales in 2024, with a significant increase in demand for homes in the middle and upper income groups. This has made Pune a top destination for domestic and foreign investors,” he explained.

“The strong economic base of IT, manufacturing, education and startup sectors is continuously increasing employment and investment opportunities in Pune. Metro connectivity and transparent regulatory processes have further strengthened the attraction of investment,” added Jain.

Moreover, CBRE predicts that the number of equity investments in real estate is likely to increase further by the end of 2025. The growth of capital in ready office space, residential, data centre, mixed-use development projects, and retail properties will continue in the next quarter, which will further boost investment. 

Mumbai, the financial capital, has taken the first place in the country's investment by registering a 32 per cent share. Pune has an 18 per cent share, while Bengaluru was able to get a 16 per cent share. These three metropolises together marked a 66 per cent share of the investment.

