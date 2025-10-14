 Pune: PMPML Puts Double-Decker Electric Bus Plans On Hold Due To Breakdown Issues
After witnessing multiple issues, such as frequent breakdowns in Pune, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to pause its plans to procure double-decker electric buses for now.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
As per PMPML officials, a meeting was held to create a committee that would include the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) and Pune RTO officials. The committee would work to address emerging issues and then decide on the procurement of the double-decker buses in Pune.

The official said, “Considering the already operational PMPML’s e-buses fleet, several of them are facing challenges like breakdowns due to battery issues. Even on a full charge, the issue is persisting may be because of Pune’s heavy traffic congestion. So for now, we have decided to reassess Pune’s double-decker bus project.”

Currently, with around 490 electric buses with PMPML, an extra 25 are expected to be added in 2026. “A decision was taken in the first week of October that 25 double-decker e-buses would be added by early next year, but we will now proceed after studying Pune’s landscape, conducting a detailed study and exploring various options,” an official said.

Pune: Case Filed Against MNS Students' Wing Members For Storming ABVP Office Over Poster Dispute
Moreover, after interacting with Union Minister H D Kumarswamy, MoS Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol announced of procuring extra 1,000 e-buses under the PM e-Drive scheme, while it's also essential to introduce double-decker buses after addressing current issues.

