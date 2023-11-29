 Pune: FIR Lodged Against Sinhgad Institutes' Founder Maruti Navale For Embezzlement Of Employees' Provident Fund; Here's All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: FIR Lodged Against Sinhgad Institutes' Founder Maruti Navale For Embezzlement Of Employees' Provident Fund; Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: FIR Lodged Against Sinhgad Institutes' Founder Maruti Navale For Embezzlement Of Employees' Provident Fund; Here's All You Need To Know

A provident fund worth ₹74,68,636 for more than 130 employees of a school in the Kondhwa area, run by the Sinhgad Institutes, was deducted from their salaries between October 2019 and June 2022, but only ₹3,75,774 was deposited into the PF account

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Sinhgad Institutes' Founder Maruti Navale |

Pune: An FIR has been registered against Pune-based Sinhgad Institutes' founder Maruti Navale for alleged embezzlement of provident fund of employees worth more than ₹70 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

A provident fund worth ₹74,68,636 for more than 130 employees of a school in the Kondhwa area, run by the Sinhgad Institutes, was deducted from their salaries between October 2019 and June 2022, but only ₹3,75,774 was deposited into the PF account, police said.

Read Also
Pune: 90 Passengers Of 'Bharat Gaurav' Train Complain Of Food Poisoning, Treated At Station
article-image

The remaining ₹70,92,862 was not deposited into the PF account and was allegedly used for personal gain, as per the FIR (First Information Report).

"An official from the Provident Fund Office lodged a complaint against Maruti Navale with Kondhwa police station. We have registered a case under sections 406 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust and relevant sections of the Provident Funds Act. An investigation is underway," a Kondhwa police station officer said.

What does the FIR say?

The FIR reveals that a provident fund amounting to ₹74,68,636 meant for over 130 employees of a school in Kondhwa, managed by the Sinhgad Institutes, was deducted from their salaries spanning October 2019 to June 2022. However, only ₹3,75,774 found its way into the PF account, while ₹70,92,862 remained undeposited and purportedly diverted for personal gain.

Read Also
Pune: 90 Passengers Of 'Bharat Gaurav' Train Complain Of Food Poisoning, Treated At Station
article-image

Who lodged the complaint?

An official from the Provident Fund Office filed a complaint against Maruti Navale with the Kondhwa police station.

What did the police say?

An officer from the Kondhwa police station stated that they have registered a case under sections 406 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust, along with relevant sections of the Provident Funds Act.

Read Also
Pune Crime: 21-Year-Old College Student, Who Was In Homosexual Relationship, Stabbed To Death With...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: FIR Lodged Against Sinhgad Institutes' Founder Maruti Navale For Embezzlement Of Employees'...

Pune: FIR Lodged Against Sinhgad Institutes' Founder Maruti Navale For Embezzlement Of Employees'...

Pune: 90 Passengers Of 'Bharat Gaurav' Train Complain Of Food Poisoning, Treated At Station

Pune: 90 Passengers Of 'Bharat Gaurav' Train Complain Of Food Poisoning, Treated At Station

Indrayani River Cyclothon 2023 To Be Held On December 3: All You Need To Know About It

Indrayani River Cyclothon 2023 To Be Held On December 3: All You Need To Know About It

Pune: First Batch Of NDA's Women Cadets To Take Part In Passing Out Parade On Thursday; WATCH LIVE...

Pune: First Batch Of NDA's Women Cadets To Take Part In Passing Out Parade On Thursday; WATCH LIVE...

Pune Lok Sabha Elections: Vasant More Scheduled To Meet Raj Thackeray In Mumbai Next Week

Pune Lok Sabha Elections: Vasant More Scheduled To Meet Raj Thackeray In Mumbai Next Week