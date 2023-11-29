Pune: FIR Lodged Against Sinhgad Institutes' Founder Maruti Navale For Embezzlement Of Employees' Provident Fund; Here's All You Need To Know

Sinhgad Institutes' Founder Maruti Navale |

Pune: An FIR has been registered against Pune-based Sinhgad Institutes' founder Maruti Navale for alleged embezzlement of provident fund of employees worth more than ₹70 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

A provident fund worth ₹74,68,636 for more than 130 employees of a school in the Kondhwa area, run by the Sinhgad Institutes, was deducted from their salaries between October 2019 and June 2022, but only ₹3,75,774 was deposited into the PF account, police said.

The remaining ₹70,92,862 was not deposited into the PF account and was allegedly used for personal gain, as per the FIR (First Information Report).

"An official from the Provident Fund Office lodged a complaint against Maruti Navale with Kondhwa police station. We have registered a case under sections 406 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust and relevant sections of the Provident Funds Act. An investigation is underway," a Kondhwa police station officer said.

What does the FIR say?

Who lodged the complaint?

What did the police say?

