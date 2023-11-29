Pune: Katraj Zoo Sees Surge In Online Ticket Bookings | File Photo

In a mere 18-day period, spanning from November 10 to November 28, over 13,000 individuals have adopted the ease of online ticket reservations for Katraj's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park.

The online ticketing initiative was inaugurated by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Vikram Kumar and Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane earlier this month.

Previously, an average of 8,000 people visited the zoo on weekends and public holidays, leading to long queues and substantial delays, often taking up to 30 minutes to procure tickets. However, the introduction of the online ticketing system has proven to be a significant blessing for patrons.