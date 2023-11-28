Pune Crime: 21-Year-Old College Student, Who Was In Homosexual Relationship, Stabbed To Death With Sickle | Representative Image

A 21-year-old college student, who was in a homosexual relationship, was stabbed to death with a sickle on Tuesday morning in the vicinity of Lonikand police station.

According to senior police inspector Vishwajit Kaigande, the victim was a BBA student at a college in Wagholi and resided in a hostel.

After the gruesome assault, a friend of the victim rushed him to Sassoon General Hospital. While en route to the hospital, the victim reportedly revealed the identity of his attacker to his friend. Subsequently, he lost consciousness and could not be revived.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was likely motivated by the victim's homosexual relationship.

Acting swiftly, the police obtained a detailed description of the accused from the victim's friend and deployed two teams to apprehend the suspect.