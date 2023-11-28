 Pune: Case Filed Against RTO Agent For Defrauding Multiple People Of ₹7.5 Lakh
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
The Bundgarden Police have lodged a case against an agent operating at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for defrauding multiple individuals of a total of ₹7.5 lakh. The accused, identified as Milind Madhukar Bhokare from Swargate, faces charges filed by Yuvraj Bhiwaji Takle residing in Wagholi.

According to the police, Takle had submitted an application at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) seeking permission to use his passenger transport vehicle for private purposes. Bhokare, acting as an agent, accepted ₹1.45 lakh from Takle to facilitate the process, acquiring the necessary vehicle documents. However, Bhokare failed to fulfill the promised services and declined to return the money when requested.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Bhokare had similarly defrauded five more individuals, totaling ₹7.5 lakh, including Takale.

The police are carrying out further investigation into this case.

