Pune: Final Leg Of Sri Lanka Tourism Roadshow In City Strengthens Ties With Indian Travel Market

As part of a series of Sri Lanka Tourism Roadshows in prominent Indian cities like Kolkata and Ahmedabad, the Pune Roadshow was held on Friday at the Hyatt Regency. This marked the third and final leg of Sri Lanka Tourism's three-city roadshow, which began in Kolkata on September 25, followed by the Ahmedabad Roadshow on September 27.

The Pune event featured notable speakers, including Dr Valsan Vethody, Consul General of Sri Lanka in Mumbai, Nalin Perera, Board Member of Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and Director General of Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, and Thisum Jayasuriya, Chairman of Sri Lanka Convention Bureau.

200 Indian tour operators participated

Sri Lanka Tourism continues to serve as a platform for the extensive travel market in Sri Lanka, positioning itself as a highly sought-after international destination. With a strong focus on attracting Indian tourists, Sri Lanka Tourism showcased its top tourism attractions during the event, which was attended by 36 Sri Lankan Travel and Tourism companies and approximately 200 Indian Tour Operators, including travel agents, MICE representatives, and corporate entities. The Sri Lankan delegation engaged in discussions with key players in the travel and tourism industry to explore travel opportunities for Indian tourists.

Sri Lanka Tourism is committed to diversifying its range of tourism products and events to appeal to all types of travelers, including backpackers and luxury seekers interested in adventure tourism and undiscovered destinations.

170,247 Indian tourists visited Sri Lanka by August 2023

The country's tourism industry has experienced a surge in recent years, earning accolades such as 'best adventure destination in Asia' and 'best up-and-coming travel destination' by Lonely Planet. Sri Lanka Tourism is poised for further growth, having welcomed 170,247 tourists from India up to August 2023. The highest number of Indian tourists visited Sri Lanka in 2018, with 424,887 arrivals.

The Roadshow also organised a raffle draw, offering tours to Sri Lanka, hotel stays, and more as gifts to attendees. Sri Lanka Tourism assures Indian tourists and investors that the country is open for business and has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of those visiting for leisure and business purposes.

