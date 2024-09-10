 Pune: Feeder Bus Service Launched From Yerwada Metro Station To Commerzone IT Park
Pune: Feeder Bus Service Launched From Yerwada Metro Station To Commerzone IT Park

Amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav, the extended Pune Metro hours have proved to be a boon for devotees visiting Ganpati pandals in the city

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
Pune: Feeder Bus Service Launched From Yerwada Metro Station To Commerzone IT Park | X/@metrorailpune

Pune Metro, in collaboration with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), has launched a feeder bus service from Yerwada Metro Station to Commerzone IT Park.

The service was inaugurated on Monday by PMPML CMD Deepa Mudhol Mundhe, in the presence of General Manager Captain Dr Rajendra Saner Patil, Senior DGM Uttamrao Bodakhe, AGM Manoj Dandare, DGM Manoj Kumar Danial, Shriram Pandit (Complex Head, Commerzone, Yerwada), Lalit Mishra (Cluster Head, Pune), Anuj Chaturvedi (VP, Head Leasing, Pune), and Jitendra Datar (Principal, TCS). Chief Transport Manager Satish Gavhane, Manager Narayan Karde, and Datta Barde (Transport) were also present on the occasion.

"Pune Metro and PMPML are building a robust Metro Integrated Employee Feeder Bus Service and promoting Integrated Public Transport Services to further enhance connectivity and convenience for all commuters. This initiative aims to improve the daily commuting experience for our valued passengers. We remain committed to providing efficient and reliable transportation solutions for Pune’s commuters," Pune Metro said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav, the extended Pune Metro hours have proved to be a boon for devotees visiting Ganpati pandals in the city. All prominent mandals, including the five 'manache' Ganpatis, are located in the city's heart. It becomes challenging for people to find parking space as many devotees are always flocking to the pandals. Hence, many have opted for the metro this year.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations), Maha Metro, said, "Due to Ganeshotsav and the extension of metro hours, footfall has increased by up to 20,000 per day. Accordingly, Pune Metro is now witnessing 1,50,000 passengers per day. The statistics are expected to rise in the coming days." He added, "Pune Metro is generating approximately ₹20 lakh per day. The increased service will continue until August 18, and we will monitor public sentiment to adjust our plans accordingly."

