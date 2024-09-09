 Koyta Carnage Grips Pune: 22-Year-Old Slain by Friend in Brutal Attack Over Petty Dispute
Adding to the series of Koyta (sickle) attacks in Pune, a young man died after being attacked by his friend over a petty dispute.

Representative Image |

The city once known for its reputation for education, has become a crime hub with rising Koyta attack. Due to rising Koyta attacks, the city police had made it compluslary to show identity porrf while buying Koytas as verious gans were vandalising shops ana attacking rivals with the machete. However, even this in neaw year koyta crimes are not coming down. In August and Septemeber alone at least koyta related murders were reported.

According to information, in Uttamnagar, a man fatally attacked his friend with a Koyta. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, and the deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Jaideep Bhodekar.

The Uttamnagar police have arrested the accused, Amit Gujjar, and have registered a case. According to the police, both men were friends, and it is suspected that the attack stemmed from a petty dispute. The Uttamnagar police are continuing their investigation into the case.

Koytas rule the city

This incident comes days after a youth was attacked in broad daylight on a busy road in the Kirkatwadi area. The assault was meticulously orchestrated. The perpetrators, who had been planning the attack for two months, created a dummy Instagram account in the name of Samiksha Sathe. They engaged Chavan in conversations, ultimately leading him to believe he was in a romantic relationship. After a month of interaction, they convinced him to meet in person, setting the stage for the violent encounter.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another high-profile crime in Pune. Just two days prior, an NCP corporator and son of gangster Bandu Andekar was shot and attacked with a Koyta, resulting in his death. In a separate incident, a man in Hadapsar was killed by hooligans after refusing to share his internet hotspot.

One attack that brought the city's rising crime into the spotlight and led to public outrage was the incident in Aundh. On June 13, 2024, 77-year-old Sameer Roy Chowdhury was brutally attacked and killed by a group of six people, including four minors, while walking in Aundh, Pune.

Timeline of recent Koyta-related crimes:

September 4: 18-year-old Sagar Chavan was attacked with a Koyta in Kirkatwadi

September 1: A former NCP corporator was fatally shot and attacked near Doke Talim in Nana Peth

September 1: A manager at a private bank was brutally murdered with Koytas by a group of four, including three minors, over a mobile hotspot sharing issue in Hadapsar

August 24: A cop was attacked with a Koyta near the Sasanenagar railway gate

August 7: Two youths were attacked with Koytas in Wadgaonsheri over past disputes give paragraph

