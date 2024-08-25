Pune: Police Inspector Injured After Being Attacked With Koyta By Bike-Borne Men In Kothrud; Accused Absconding

Police Inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad attacked with a koyta in Pune | X

Pune, August 25: In a shocking incident, a police inspector was attacked with a koyta (machete) by two bike-borne accused in Kothrud on Sunday (August 25). The infamous koyta gang is suspected to be behind the attack on the cop.

The police officer, Ratnadeep Gaikwad, sustained serious injury to his head. However, he is out of danger and is undergoing treatment. As per reports, Gaikwad is attached to Wanavdi police station.

The attacker has been identified as one Nihalsingh Tak. According to police, the incident took place when police inspector Gaikwad rushed to the spot after learning about a quarrel taking place near Sasane Nagar railway gate that Tak and his associate had gotten into. Police had received the information that Tak was in possession of a koyta (machete).

When inspector Gaikwad reached the spot, Tak instead attacked the cop before fleeing from the spot on his motorcycle, according to police. Meanwhile, the accused are absconding and the police have initiated a search operation to nab the accused.

Issue Gets Political Attention

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule took to social media platform X and questioned Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the incident. "Do the criminals not fear the police in Pune anymore?" Sule asked in her post.

NCP (SP) Pune President, Prashant Sudamrao Jagtap, also came down heavily on Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded his resignation alleging the failed law and order in the state.

AAP Maharashtra spokesperson, Mukund Kirdat, posted: "Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, wake up!"

Koyta Gang Menace In Pune

The koyta (machete) gang attacking a cop on duty is the latest addition in the long list of attacks carried out by the infamous and dreaded gang in Pune in recent times. The koyta gang menace has been on the rise in Pune of late.

In June this year, members of koyta gang brutally attacked a person in Hadapsar, causing serious neck injuries to the person. The attack took place in Sadesatra Nali Chowk in Hadapsar.

In another incident, three masked individuals of the koyta gang, attacked a pan shop owner with koytas. They also ransacked the shop even as the shopkeeper shouted for help. The video of the incident which took place in Pune's Muhammadwadi in May this year had also gone viral.