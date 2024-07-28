VIDEO: Pune Shopkeeper Brutally Attacked Over ₹50 Dispute; Police Launch Manhunt for Armed Trio |

Pune city police registered a case on July 25 against three men armed with a koyta (sickle) for allegedly attacking a shopkeeper to extort ₹50 in Sanjay Park near Pune Airport. The police have initiated an investigation and are currently searching for the suspects.

The incident occurred at Jagdamba Provision grocery store, located near Satya Government College on Indiranagar Banshil Lohgaon Road.

The accused have been identified as Anil Ovavay (19), Gaurav Sathe (21), and Sahil Sheikh (19).

According to the police, the trio, armed with a koyta, iron rods, and wooden sticks, attacked the shopkeeper. They threatened the shopkeeper, smashed glass shelves, and destroyed seats. Many residents evacuated their homes, locking their doors for safety. They assaulted Jajuram Senaram Chowdhury, Param Ghasi, and Bhupendra Umedra Ramji Pawar with iron rods. Following the assault, the accused fled the scene.

The complainant, Omprakash, son of the store owner, reported the matter to the airport police.

Preliminary reports indicate that the attack was motivated by a dispute over unpaid grocery bills. The accused threatened the victims and allegedly attacked the shopkeeper to extort ₹50 in Sanjay Park near Pune Airport.

The Viman Nagar police have registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.