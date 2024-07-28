Pune: PMC Launches Extensive Cleanliness Drive After Devastation by Floods |

In a collective effort to address the unsanitary conditions caused by recent floods in Pune city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), along with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Thane Municipal Corporation, and Panvel Municipal Corporation, is organizing a special cleanliness campaign in both urban and rural areas of Pune. This initiative is conducted in collaboration with Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, an NGO.

Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, along with officers and employees from various municipal corporations, is actively participating in this extensive drive. The necessary machinery and resources have been deployed to ensure the drive's success. This includes 96 JCBs, 40 dumpers, 50 BRMs, 8 Hiwas, 35 jetting machines, 121 bell trains, 294 small elephants, 121 compactors, and 29 win lifters. With such a substantial deployment of equipment and manpower, the initiative aims to address and manage the task efficiently.

Campaign collects tonnes of waste

The campaign has successfully collected a total of 228 tonnes of waste, 26.5 tonnes of sludge, and 33.5 tonnes of tree-cutting waste using 40 tippers. Micro deep cleaning has been carried out using jetting and JCB machines. Additionally, measures have been taken to spray insecticides and eliminate breeding spots. Basic amenities, such as clean water and toilet facilities, have been provided to the rescued citizens.

A special awareness campaign, "Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao," was also implemented among the displaced citizens through the Arogya Tapasani initiative, with support from special medical teams.

Necessary instructions have been given to the officers and employees of all concerned departments of the Municipal Corporation to address the problems arising from this emergency and to restore normalcy.

To further assist citizens in dealing with the aftermath of the heavy rains, the Municipal Corporation has established a dedicated management system and a 24-hour helpline.

On this occasion, the following people were present: Dr. Rajendra Bhosle, Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation; BP Prithviraj, Additional Municipal Commissioner (E), Pune Municipal Corporation; Sandeep Kadam, Deputy Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, Pune Municipal Corporation; Kishori Shinde, Honorable Deputy Commissioner, Circle 1, Pune Municipal Corporation; Jayant Bhosekar, Deputy Commissioner, Circle 4, Pune Municipal Corporation; and Sanjay Shinde, Deputy Commissioner, Circle 3, Pune Municipal Corporation.

They jointly inaugurated the cleanliness drive at Deccan Gymkhana Bhide Bridge, Deccan Gymkhana Pulachi Wadi.