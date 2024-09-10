Pune Video: Ajit Pawar Stops Convoy To Check On Injured Man In Shivajinagar Accident | Video Screengrab

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday morning stopped his convoy to check on a man injured in an accident in Pune's Shivajinagar area. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, an accident took place between an autorickshaw and a bike near Sancheti Hospital in Shivajinagar. At the time, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief's convoy was passing through the area. As soon as the accident took place, Pawar asked his staff to stop the vehicle. He got down from the vehicle and went to check on the injured biker.

In the viral video, the Deputy CM is seen inquiring whether the biker has been injured. He also asked the man to drink water and told a doctor in an ambulance in his convoy to treat him. However, the man refused, saying he was fine and that there was just a minor injury on his finger. The man later shook hands with Pawar, and the latter then continued on his Pune tour.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday called Pawar the "captain" of the party and emphasised that he would contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Baramati, his home turf in Pune district. Bhujbal's assertion came a day after Pawar suggested Baramati should get a new MLA so that the constituency's voters realise his importance.

Asked about the possibility of the NCP president not seeking re-election from Baramati, Bhujbal asserted, "Ajit Pawar is our captain. He cannot put down weapons like this. He will contest from the Baramati Assembly constituency and win with a huge margin."

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are likely to be held in November.