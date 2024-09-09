 Pune: Drunk Driver Crashes Tempo Near Karishma Chowk, Kills MNS Worker’s Wife
Pune: Drunk Driver Crashes Tempo Near Karishma Chowk, Kills MNS Worker’s Wife

After the incident, nearby residents apprehended the driver, beat him severely, and then handed him over to the police

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Pune: Drunk Driver Crashes Tempo Near Karishma Chowk, Kills MNS Worker's Wife

A drunk driver crashed his tempo near Karishma Chowk in Pune's Kothrud area on Sunday night, hitting several vehicles and killing the wife of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker.

According to the information received, the driver, identified as Ashish Pawar (26), was speeding towards Savarkar Bridge. He first hit two small children at the Karishma Chowk signal but did not stop. He then crashed into six four-wheelers and two two-wheelers. MNS worker Shrikant Amarale and his wife, Gitanjali, were at the scene when the tempo struck them. Gitanjali died on the spot, while Shrikant was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Erandwane. Two others, Sahol Pite and Madhuri Dahotre, have also received serious injuries and are undergoing treatment.

After the incident, nearby residents apprehended the driver, beat him severely, and then handed him over to the police.

Further probe is on into the incident.

Meanwhile, Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase has ordered dry days to be observed throughout the 10-day Ganeshotsav in areas within the Khadak, Vishrambaug, and Faraskhana Police Station limits.

The order comes after a proposal by Pune Police to enforce dry days in these areas in a bid to enhance public safety and reduce alcohol-related incidents.

