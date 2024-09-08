 Pune: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes ₹40 Lakh Mephedrone, Arrests Suspects in Kondhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes ₹40 Lakh Mephedrone, Arrests Suspects in Kondhwa

Pune: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes ₹40 Lakh Mephedrone, Arrests Suspects in Kondhwa

The detained individual has been identified as Sameer Sharif Shaikh, 22, a resident of Syed Qazi Heights, Kondhwa.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes ₹40 Lakh Mephedrone, Arrests Suspects in Kondhwa | Representational Image

The anti-narcotics squad conducted a raid in Kondhwa and seized mephedrone worth ₹40 lakh along with a country-made pistol, officials said on Sunday. The operation took place in the Bhagyodayanagar area of Kondhwa, where one suspect has been detained.

The detained individual has been identified as Sameer Sharif Shaikh, 22, a resident of Syed Qazi Heights, Kondhwa. Police Inspector Ulhas Kadam from the Anti-Narcotics Squad One received information about Shaikh's possession of mephedrone. Following this tip, a police team raided Shaikh's residence and confiscated 202 grams of mephedrone, a country-made pistol, and a mobile phone, with a total value of ₹42 lakh.

Read Also
Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Idol Installed with Kailash Kher Leading Ceremony, Devotees...
article-image

In another operation, the Anti-Narcotics Squad arrested Ayush Anant Shinde, 20, a resident of Bibvewadi, who was found with 530 grams of ganja in the Chaitraban Society area of Bibvewadi. Additionally, Akash Raju Ghorpade, 23, from near Datt Mandir, Khulewadi, Vimannagar, and his accomplice Dhananjay Dasharath Pawar were arrested for selling ganja in the same area. Ghorpade had 705 grams of ganja in his possession. Both cases have been registered at the airport police station. Senior Police Inspector Sudarshan Gaikwad and his team from the Anti-Narcotics Squad Two led these operations.

FPJ Shorts
High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College
High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College
Rajasthan SSB Grade II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam On October 5; Check Timings Here!
Rajasthan SSB Grade II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam On October 5; Check Timings Here!
Video: Ayodhya Ram Lalla-Themed Ganpati Bappa Idol Goes Viral From Hyderabad
Video: Ayodhya Ram Lalla-Themed Ganpati Bappa Idol Goes Viral From Hyderabad
Maharashtra: Civic Body Starts Control Room To Improve Safety Of Students In Schools
Maharashtra: Civic Body Starts Control Room To Improve Safety Of Students In Schools
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes ₹40 Lakh Mephedrone, Arrests Suspects in Kondhwa

Pune: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes ₹40 Lakh Mephedrone, Arrests Suspects in Kondhwa

Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Intensifies 'Beat the Dengue' Campaign; Cleaning Measures Amidst 122 Dengue,...

Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Intensifies 'Beat the Dengue' Campaign; Cleaning Measures Amidst 122 Dengue,...

Video l Meet Sagar Bagade: Kolhapur Teacher Praised by PM Modi for Adopting 11 Orphans, Wins...

Video l Meet Sagar Bagade: Kolhapur Teacher Praised by PM Modi for Adopting 11 Orphans, Wins...

Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Idol Installed with Kailash Kher Leading Ceremony, Devotees...

Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Idol Installed with Kailash Kher Leading Ceremony, Devotees...

VIDEO: 35,000 Women Chant 'Atharvashirsha' at Pune's Dagdusheth Ganapati Pandal

VIDEO: 35,000 Women Chant 'Atharvashirsha' at Pune's Dagdusheth Ganapati Pandal