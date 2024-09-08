Pune: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes ₹40 Lakh Mephedrone, Arrests Suspects in Kondhwa | Representational Image

The anti-narcotics squad conducted a raid in Kondhwa and seized mephedrone worth ₹40 lakh along with a country-made pistol, officials said on Sunday. The operation took place in the Bhagyodayanagar area of Kondhwa, where one suspect has been detained.

The detained individual has been identified as Sameer Sharif Shaikh, 22, a resident of Syed Qazi Heights, Kondhwa. Police Inspector Ulhas Kadam from the Anti-Narcotics Squad One received information about Shaikh's possession of mephedrone. Following this tip, a police team raided Shaikh's residence and confiscated 202 grams of mephedrone, a country-made pistol, and a mobile phone, with a total value of ₹42 lakh.

In another operation, the Anti-Narcotics Squad arrested Ayush Anant Shinde, 20, a resident of Bibvewadi, who was found with 530 grams of ganja in the Chaitraban Society area of Bibvewadi. Additionally, Akash Raju Ghorpade, 23, from near Datt Mandir, Khulewadi, Vimannagar, and his accomplice Dhananjay Dasharath Pawar were arrested for selling ganja in the same area. Ghorpade had 705 grams of ganja in his possession. Both cases have been registered at the airport police station. Senior Police Inspector Sudarshan Gaikwad and his team from the Anti-Narcotics Squad Two led these operations.