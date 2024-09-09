Pune Video: IT Consultant Ostracised By Society Members In Aundh; 13 Booked | Video Screengrab

A case has been registered at the Chaturshringi Police Station against 13 individuals residing in Aundh's Supriya Towers under the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, an IT consultant has accused Rupesh Junavane, Dattatray Salunkhe, Ashwini Pandit, Ashwin Lokre, Sunil Pawar, Jagannath Burli, Anirudh Kale, Sumir Mehta, Sanjay Gore, Shilpa Rupesh Junavane, Ashok Kharat, and Vaijnath Sant (all residents of Supriya Towers) of socially boycotting him and his family. The incident took place between 2015 and September 2024.

As per the complaint, the victim bought a flat in Supriya Towers in 2003 and rented it out. He himself came to live in the flat in 2015. He asked Rupesh Junvane about the accounts of the society. Angered by the question, society members started boycotting him. Vaijnath Sant reportedly threw a coconut on a burning lamp, and other members cruelly mocked the plaintiff's family. The family members of the victim were also not allowed to participate in any programmes in the society. Some members of the society used to knock on the victim's door consistently without any reason, causing mental disturbance to his daughter and family members.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bolkotagi of Chaturshringi Police Station said, "The victim had made a complaint under section 156(3) in the court. As per the court order, we have registered the case. The victim is a consultant in an IT company. The dispute was caused due to disagreements over the maintenance fee of the society. We are investigating the matter. Accordingly, we will take action."