Ganeshotsav In Pune: Vivek Oberoi Offers 66-Carat Lab-Grown Diamond Tilak To Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati (VIDEO)

Amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Monday sought blessings at the famous Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati in Pune. He also offered a 66-carat lab-grown diamond tilak to the Bappa.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Saathiya' actor wrote, "A Divine Offering for Bappa! As a token of our devotion, @solitariodiamonds proudly presents a breathtaking 66-carat lab-grown diamond tilak to Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati this Ganeshotsav. There is nothing more sacred and blessed than the moment @rickyhvasandani and I performed the Maha-Aarti and sought Bappa's blessings. From our humble beginnings as a single lab-grown diamond jewellery store in Pune, we are now in 21 cities across 7 countries, all thanks to the grace of #Bappa."

Vivek Oberoi & Ricky Vasandani are founders of Solitario, which is a leading lab-grown diamond brand in India.

Meanwhile, in a remarkable demonstration of devotion, 42,000 women gathered at the Shreemant Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Temple on Sunday to participate in a grand Ganpati aarti. This extraordinary event has set a new record, earning recognition from the India World Record organisation.

Mahesh Suryawanshi, treasurer of the Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Trust, confirmed the achievement to news agency ANI, stating, "On Rishi Panchami, 42,000 women performed pooja. India World Record also took cognizance of it and has given us a certificate."

The Shreemant Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Temple, a landmark with a 127-year history, is renowned for its opulence. The temple's idol, known as Icchapurti Ganesha, is fashioned from pure silver and is revered for granting wishes.

Located in Budhwar Peth, the temple was founded by Dagdusheth Gadve and continues to attract numerous devotees with its grandeur.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on September 7 this year, is a ten-day festival celebrated on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada. Known also as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, the festival honours Lord Ganesha, revered as the 'God of New Beginnings' and 'Remover of Obstacles.' The festival is characterised by vibrant decorations, joyous processions, and festive chants across Mumbai and Maharashtra. Homes and public spaces are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with the aromas of traditional sweets and fervent prayers.

