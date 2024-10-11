Pune: FDA Takes Action Against 3 Pharmacies Selling Drugs Claiming To Cure Diabetes, Arthritis, Kidney Issues | Representative Image

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, has taken action against three pharmacies for the violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. The action was taken between April and October by the FDA, Pune division, officials said in a statement. A case has been filed in this regard.

According to officials, the advertisements for drugs for 54 diseases and disorders that fall under the schedule are prohibited. The schedule explicitly prohibits companies from promoting cures or making claims related to diseases and disorders. These firms were found selling drugs claiming to cure diabetes, arthritis and kidney ailments.

According to the information received, the FDA took action against New Maruti Ayurved, Chinchwad, for selling the Ayurvedic medicine that made an objectionable claim on the label of Amruth Noni D Plus regarding the treatment of diabetes. It seized medicine worth ₹36,500 under Section 3 of the (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. They also took action against Amit Medico, Sadashiv Peth, and seized medicine worth ₹5,027. The action was taken for selling the Ayurvedic medicine Ortho Joint Oil which claimed to cure arthritis on the label. In the third seizure, 16 sachets of Ayurvedic medicine worth ₹5,000 were seized from Mahalaxmi Ayurvedic, Pune, for making an objectionable claim about curing kidney stones on the label.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal (FPJ), FDA (Drug) Pune Joint Commissioner Girish Hukare said, "We are investigating the entire matter, the samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory. And we are looking for the manufacturer of these medicines. We are also urging the patients not to self-medicate serious illnesses without consulting a doctor and not to fall prey to deceptive and misleading advertisements."