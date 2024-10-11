 Pune: FDA Takes Action Against 3 Pharmacies Selling Drugs Claiming To Cure Diabetes, Arthritis, Kidney Issues
Pune: FDA Takes Action Against 3 Pharmacies Selling Drugs Claiming To Cure Diabetes, Arthritis, Kidney Issues

The action was taken between April and October by the FDA, Pune division, officials said in a statement. A case has been filed in this regard

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Pune: FDA Takes Action Against 3 Pharmacies Selling Drugs Claiming To Cure Diabetes, Arthritis, Kidney Issues

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, has taken action against three pharmacies for the violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. The action was taken between April and October by the FDA, Pune division, officials said in a statement. A case has been filed in this regard.

According to officials, the advertisements for drugs for 54 diseases and disorders that fall under the schedule are prohibited. The schedule explicitly prohibits companies from promoting cures or making claims related to diseases and disorders. These firms were found selling drugs claiming to cure diabetes, arthritis and kidney ailments.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal (FPJ), FDA (Drug) Pune Joint Commissioner Girish Hukare said, "We are investigating the entire matter, the samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory. And we are looking for the manufacturer of these medicines. We are also urging the patients not to self-medicate serious illnesses without consulting a doctor and not to fall prey to deceptive and misleading advertisements."

