Pune: Election Training For Over 47,000 Workers Begins On April 1 | X/@Info_Pune

The Pune district administration has commenced preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI), with a strong emphasis on meticulous planning. To execute the voting process effectively, more than 47,000 officers and election workers will undergo training starting from April 1.

Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has mandated comprehensive training sessions for all appointed officers and election workers to familiarise them with the entire voting process. Expert trainers have been enlisted to educate them on electoral rules and demonstrate the operation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The training will cover voting procedures, precautionary measures, EVM handling, among other essential aspects.

Under the guidance of Resident Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam, manpower planning is underway to ensure an adequate workforce for polling activities. A total of 47,359 employees have been designated for election duties across four Lok Sabha constituencies in the district - Pune, Maval, Baramati, and Shirur.

Across the district's 8,382 polling stations, 33,528 election workers will be deployed. 5,356 personnel will serve 1,339 polling booths within the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, 8,072 for 2,018 booths under the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, 10,038 for 2,513 booths under Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, and 10,036 for 2,509 booths under Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

Furthermore, 30% additional manpower, amounting to 1,607 for Maval, 2,422 for Pune, 3,019 for Baramati, and 3,011 for Shirur, will undergo training. An additional 3,773 employees from all four constituencies will also receive training, ready to be deployed as needed during the voting process.

Approximately 40% of the total workforce comprises female employees, and necessary facilities will be provided for them at polling stations. Diwase has instructed officials to ensure thorough training for all employees, emphasising strict adherence to election rules and procedures.

| Lok Sabha Constituency | Polling Booths | Election Workers|

| Maval | 1,339 | 5,356 |

| Pune | 2,018 | 8,072 |

| Baramati | 2,513 | 10,038 |

| Shirur | 2,509 | 10,036 |

| Total | 8,382 | 33,528 |

(Note: Only three Assembly constituencies of Maval come under Pune district)