 Pune: Fire Brigade Rescues Man Trapped In 30-Foot Deep Well In Under 30 Minutes
Pune: Fire Brigade Rescues Man Trapped In 30-Foot Deep Well In Under 30 Minutes

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Pune: Fire Brigade Rescues Man Trapped In 30-Foot Deep Well In Under 30 Minutes | X/@PMCPune

In a swift operation, the fire brigade successfully rescued a man trapped inside a 30-foot deep well located behind Dharmawat Petrol Pump on Pisoli Road in Pune. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

Upon receiving a distress call at 5:36pm, the fire brigade promptly dispatched a fire engine from Kondhwa Budruk Fire Station upon learning about the man trapped in the well.

Upon arrival, the personnel discovered that the man was stuck approximately 25-30 feet deep in the well and was attempting to free himself. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the personnel engaged with the man, offering reassurance, and one of them entered the well to secure a safety belt around him. With the assistance of the other personnel, the man was safely extracted without any injuries.

Remarkably, the entire operation was completed in under 30 minutes.

The personnel from Kondhwa Budruk Fire Station who participated in the rescue operation include Dashrath Malvadkar, Prakash Shelar, Vikas Wagh, Pankaj Owhal, and Sameer Tadvi.

