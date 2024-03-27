VIDEO: ₹50 Lakh Cash Seized From Car On Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Cash worth ₹50 lakh was seized from a car at the Urse toll plaza on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday, police said.
The cash was seized during a police nakabandi (road blockade) operation conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the car was on its way to Pune from Mumbai when it was intercepted.
"During an inspection, cash worth ₹50 lakh was recovered from three occupants of the SUV," stated an officer.
The vehicle occupants could not give a satisfactory explanation about the source of the cash, he added.