VIDEO: ₹50 Lakh Cash Seized From Car On Pune-Mumbai Expressway | Video Screengrab

Cash worth ₹50 lakh was seized from a car at the Urse toll plaza on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday, police said.

🚨 PCMC Police seized Rs 50 lakh cash at Urse Toll plaza on Mumbai - Pune Expressway in the Maval Lok Sabha Constituency. The case will be referred to the Income Tax Dept. pic.twitter.com/w1Ao2GYeOi — Pune City Life (@PuneCityLife) March 27, 2024

The cash was seized during a police nakabandi (road blockade) operation conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the car was on its way to Pune from Mumbai when it was intercepted.

"During an inspection, cash worth ₹50 lakh was recovered from three occupants of the SUV," stated an officer.

The vehicle occupants could not give a satisfactory explanation about the source of the cash, he added.